110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 5:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) climbed 76.5% to close at $4.27 on Thursday after the company agreed to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $4.28 per share in cash.
  • Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) rose 42.5% to close at $6.47 after the company announced it will be acquired by Liberty Tax for $6.50 per shares in cash, or $208 million deal.
  • Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) shares jumped 36% to close at $23.20. Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) announced an agreement to acquire Avedro in an all-stock deal. Avedro also released its second-quarter results, which showed 63% revenue growth.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) gained 29.3% to close at $11.38 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 27.5% to close at $58.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 26.8% to close at $29.76 after the company reported Q2 results. JP Morgan upgraded G1 Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $38 to $45.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) jumped 26.5% to close at $3.63. Lavvan reported the appointment of Neil Closner as its new CEO on Thursday. The company is collaborating with Amyris on the development of fermentation-based technology that will add knowledge to the way cannabinoids can be applied within the industry.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares gained 25.1% to close at $72.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) rose 23.9% to close at $8.81.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 21.1% to close at $7.75.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) rose 20.9% to close at $5.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance and EBITDA.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 20.9% to close at $122.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 20.8% to close at $2.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) climbed 20.8% to close at $3.54.
  • Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) rose 20.4% to close at $18.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) rose 20.2% to close at $32.94 following Q2 results.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 19.4% to close at $ 4.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) climbed 18.9% to close at $38.08 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 18.7% to close at $2.60 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 18.4% to close at $4.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 18.2% to close at $6.88. Goldman Sachs upgraded Forterra from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $4.25 to $8.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) gained 17.7% to close at $31.89 following strong Q2 results.
  • Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) rose 17.2% to close at $27.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) surged 17% to close at $21.37 after the company announced it will sell its chemical intermediates businesses, which includes PO/MTBE, and its surfactants businesses to Indorama Ventures for $2.076 billion.
  • CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) surged 17% to close at $31.40 following Q2 results.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) rose 16.9% to close at $86.97 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) climbed 16.8% to close at $2.64.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) gained 16.5% to close at $3.95 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 16.4% to close at $ 2.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 16.2% to close at $33.92 after the company announced the launch of its 2nd generation AMD EPYC processor which will be used by Google and Twitter.
  • Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) gained 16% to close at $14.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) rose 15.7% to close at $25.82 after the company the company reported Q2 EPS up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company raised its FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) climbed 15.2% to close at $86.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) gained 15.2% to close at $7.26 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) gained 15.1% to close at $21.14 after the company posted strong Q2 results and raised FY2019 EPS guidance.
  • frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) rose 14.9% to close at $50.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 14.9% to close at $ 4.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) rose 14.3% to close at $33.82 following Q2 results.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 13.9% to close at $4.17 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales increased 18.33% and 89.59% from the same quarter last year.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 13.9% to close at $9.08. Canopy Growth and Greenlane reported an exclusive distribution deal for Storz & Bickel Vaporizers.
  • Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) gained 13.7% to close at $40.43 after the company reported a 3.5 million common share offering.
  • ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) jumped 13.6% to close at $81.91 following Q1 results.
  • Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) gained 13.5% to close at $2.35.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) surged 13.5% to close at $2.78.
  • MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) rose 12.9% to close at $79.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) gained 12.9% to close at $1.92 following news that the company has won a $36 million contract to provide flash storage arrays for military radar application.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 12.9% to close at $11.30 following Q2 results.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) climbed 12.7% to close at $4.00 following strong Q2 results.
  • TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) gained 12.3% to close at $23.97 following Q2 earnings.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) surged 12.3% to close at $8.13.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 12.3% to close at $22.92. Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise unit, Dow Jones reported. Symantec is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) climbed 12.2% to close at $688.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $609 to $729 per share.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) rose 12% to close at $7.57.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 11.9% to close at $30.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) surged 11.7% to close at $139.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) climbed 11.5% to close at $5.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) rose 11.2% to close at $89.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) gained 10.8% to close at $110.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares rose 10.7% to close at $17.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 10.3% to close at $238.02 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) gained 10.3% to close at $ 60.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 9.5% to close at $10.01 after the company reported the submission of its Biologics License Application to the FDA for Viaskin® Peanut for the treatment of peanut-allergic children.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 8.2% to close at $42.97 in sympathy with Lyft after the company reported Q2 earnings. Uber is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
  • Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) rose 7.4% to close at $ 36.53 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 6.8% to close at $10.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares rose 6.6% to close at $1,941.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 4.6% to close at $17.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) shares dipped 52% to close at $8.31 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 46.3% to close at $6.09 after the company reported weak Q2 results.
  • Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) fell 42% to close at $27.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 40.6% to close at $2.97 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 37.8% to close at $0.2271 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dipped 35% to close at $5.83. Clovis Oncology announced plans to offer $225 million of convertible senior notes.
  • ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) fell 33.3% to close at $163.96 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.
  • Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) fell 32.8% to close at $2.71 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) fell 30.8% to close at $5.89.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) dropped 29.2% to close at $2.06 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) dipped 27% to close at $2.30 following weak Q2 results.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) tumbled 26.7% to close at $3.26 following weak Q2 results.
  • ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) dropped 25.3% to close at $9.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. IAC is also potentially considering spinning off ANGI Homeservices.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) tumbled 24.1% to close at $5.17 following Q2 results.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 22.5% to close at $28.82 after reporting Q2 results.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) declined 22.3% to close at $2.33 after dropping 28.23% on Wednesday.
  • Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) fell 21.6% to close at $22.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares declined 21.5% to close at $5.80 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY20 outlook.
  • Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) tumbled 18.3% to close at $4.65 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and cut fiscal year 2019 guidance.
  • Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) dropped 18.2% to close at $17.95 following Q2 results.
  • Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 17.2% to close at $1.30 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) tumbled 16.8% to close at $21.01 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) fell 16.1% to close at $8.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. JP Morgan also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $19 to $11.
  • Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) fell 15.9% to close at $41.85 despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) dropped 15.9% to close at $8.05.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares fell 14.5% to close at $4.50 following Q2 results.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 14.1% to close at $7.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JP Morgan downgraded 3D Systems from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares declined 13.8% to close at $3.56.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 13.7% to close at $3.47 following Q2 results.
  • The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) dipped 12.9% to close at $18.03 after the company reported a 0.5% decline in comparable store sales for July.
  • The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) dropped 12.8% to close at $2.12 following Q2 earnings.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) dipped 12.4% to close at $12.70.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dropped 12.1% to close at $13.03 following Q2 results.
  • Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) fell 11.7% to close at $64.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Glaukos announced an agreement to acquire Avedro in an all-stock deal.
  • MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) fell 11% to close at $22.77 after the company announced a public offering of 3.2 million shares at $23.50 per share.
  • NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) dipped 11% to close at $67.60 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) dropped 10.8% to close at $25.51 after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) shares dipped 10.5% to close at $7.79 following Q2 results.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 8.6% to close at $28.22 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 8.1% to close at $4.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 7.6% to close at $10.70 following weak Q2 sales.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) fell 6.5% to close at $132.98 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell 6.2% to close at $18.74 after the company reported Q2 earnings.

8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019