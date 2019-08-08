13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Euroseas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESEA) stock rose 9.9% to $0.61 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on May 23, the current rating is at Buy.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.70. The market cap seems to be at $4.1 million.
- Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock surged 2.2% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock rose 2.1% to $1.94. The market cap seems to be at $268.3 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLTU) shares surged 2.1% to $4.15. The market cap seems to be at $8.5 million.
Losers
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) stock plummeted 8.6% to $62.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on May 24, is at In-Line, with a price target of $68.00.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares declined 4.5% to $0.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT) shares decreased by 4.4% to $8.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Raytheon, Inc. (NYSE: RTN) shares decreased by 2.6% to $183.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on June 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $195.00.
- Overseas Shipholding Gr, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) stock plummeted 2.6% to $1.71. The market cap seems to be at $149.2 million.
- Black Ridge Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAC) stock plummeted 2.4% to $5.75. The market cap seems to be at $181.8 million.
- Air Lease, Inc. (NYSE: AL) stock plummeted 2.2% to $39.30. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock fell 2.0% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.