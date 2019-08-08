Market Overview

50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 9:56pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 25.0% to $0.70 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 23.9% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares moved upwards by 23.2% to $11.35. The market cap stands at $337.8 million.
  • Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock rose 15.4% to $36.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.4 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $55.00.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 12.7% to $1.60. The market cap seems to be at $9.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares surged 12.1% to $0.83. The market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares surged 11.7% to $1.43. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) stock surged 11.6% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares surged 11.4% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.9 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on June 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares increased by 9.1% to $2.88. The market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares rose 8.6% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Omeros, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMER) shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $17.50. The market cap stands at $986.1 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares surged 6.7% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $13.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares rose 6.1% to $4.18.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock increased by 5.2% to $6.13. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) stock rose 4.6% to $2.29. The market cap stands at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $2.37.
  • Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 4.1% to $0.98. The market cap seems to be at $32.9 million.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares surged 4.0% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock increased by 3.9% to $1.33. The market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $34.50. The market cap seems to be at $3.0 billion.
  • Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock surged 3.5% to $2.94. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 3.2% to $3.58. The market cap seems to be at $193.3 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on June 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $0.93. The market cap stands at $20.4 million.

 

Losers

  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock fell 48.8% to $3.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $718.4 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on June 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock declined 29.4% to $20.88. The market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on July 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $79.00.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 23.6% to $13.60. The market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) stock fell 19.6% to $4.92. The market cap stands at $165.1 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares fell 13.0% to $4.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) shares fell 12.8% to $0.55. The market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Intrexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: XON) shares decreased by 11.4% to $6.75. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares decreased by 10.5% to $2.05. The market cap seems to be at $57.6 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares decreased by 8.4% to $4.89. The market cap seems to be at $53.5 million. According to the most recent rating by Laidlaw & Co., on May 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) stock decreased by 7.3% to $17.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.7 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on July 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares plummeted 6.8% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $7.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • ReWalk Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares plummeted 6.3% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock declined 6.1% to $2.75. The market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock declined 6.0% to $9.50. The market cap seems to be at $238.1 million.
  • Affimed, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock decreased by 5.0% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares fell 5.0% to $15.79. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) stock declined 4.2% to $1.60. The market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock decreased by 4.0% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.7 million. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on June 27, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares decreased by 3.5% to $2.45. The market cap stands at $266.6 million.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares declined 3.4% to $0.33. The market cap seems to be at $187.1 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) stock declined 3.4% to $6.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.0 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on May 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares declined 3.2% to $48.00. The market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on May 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) shares plummeted 3.1% to $42.52. The market cap seems to be at $19.7 billion.
  • Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares plummeted 3.0% to $186.00. The market cap stands at $18.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $215.00.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) stock decreased by 3.0% to $28.88. The market cap stands at $690.5 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

