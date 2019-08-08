35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock increased by 13.9% to $57.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on May 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $66.00.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) stock surged 9.7% to $4.97. The market cap stands at $84.9 million.
- Yelp, Inc. (NYSE: YELP) stock surged 6.2% to $37.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock surged 6.1% to $0.39. The market cap seems to be at $11.8 million.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares surged 5.3% to $45.14. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares surged 4.4% to $40.00. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $39.00.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.88. The market cap stands at $57.9 million.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $80.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 30, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPN) shares increased by 3.3% to $44.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 23, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $36.00.
- Symantec, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYMC) stock surged 3.0% to $23.62. The market cap seems to be at $12.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIXI) stock surged 2.6% to $8.60. The market cap seems to be at $463.8 million. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on May 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $11.00.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares increased by 2.6% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.8 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on June 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $44.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- ASE Technology Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: ASX) shares surged 2.0% to $4.50. The market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
Losers
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock declined 23.5% to $16.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on June 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 20.3% to $3.84. The market cap stands at $533.8 million.
- DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE: DXC) shares decreased by 15.4% to $42.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 24, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $55.00.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares plummeted 12.9% to $8.10. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Turtle Beach, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock declined 12.7% to $9.06. The market cap seems to be at $149.8 million.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares declined 11.5% to $8.05. The market cap stands at $398.0 million.
- Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) shares fell 6.9% to $39.95. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on June 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $44.00.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares decreased by 6.3% to $40.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 billion. The most recent rating by HSBC, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $49.00.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares decreased by 6.1% to $75.00. The market cap seems to be at $4.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 19, the current rating is at Buy.
- NeoPhotonics, Inc. (NYSE: NPTN) stock fell 5.8% to $5.98. The market cap stands at $292.0 million. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock plummeted 5.8% to $20.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on August 07, is at Underperform, with a price target of $19.00.
- Altair Engineering, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock plummeted 5.2% to $39.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) stock declined 5.0% to $11.33. The market cap stands at $795.8 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock plummeted 3.6% to $8.41. The market cap seems to be at $27.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 3.2% to $265.00. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on July 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $250.00.
- Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) stock decreased by 2.7% to $7.75. The market cap seems to be at $466.0 million.
- Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ: WATT) stock plummeted 2.5% to $3.90. The market cap seems to be at $124.4 million.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares fell 2.4% to $8.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Sogou, Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares plummeted 2.3% to $3.90. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.90.
- StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) stock fell 2.1% to $37.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on June 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
- Huami, Inc. (NYSE: HMI) stock plummeted 2.1% to $10.62. The market cap stands at $442.9 million.
