11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 9:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares increased by 2.8% to $4.74 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners, Inc. (NYSE: EPD) shares rose 2.4% to $29.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) stock surged 2.2% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

 

Losers

  • ProPetro Holding, Inc. (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 29.5% to $12.20 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
  • Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock decreased by 11.4% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million.
  • Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) shares declined 5.1% to $0.22. The market cap seems to be at $23.4 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares plummeted 2.7% to $1.43. The market cap seems to be at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Jagged Peak Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JAG) shares declined 2.7% to $6.50. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on July 17, is at In-Line, with a price target of $9.00.
  • NOW, Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) stock fell 2.7% to $12.02. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on July 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares plummeted 2.4% to $2.27. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Equitrans Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: ETRN) shares decreased by 2.3% to $14.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.

