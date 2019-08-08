Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday
Before 10 am Thursday, 180 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Nestle (OTC: NSRGF).
- ParkVida Group (OTC: PRKV) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 23.03% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
-
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $108.16 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares set a new yearly high of $373.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $214.01 on Thursday, moving up 0.97%.
- American Tower (NYSE: AMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $219.02 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) shares hit $155.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $364.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.13%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.96%.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.35.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares were up 3.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.30.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares broke to $673.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.57%.
- Welltower (NYSE: WELL) shares hit $87.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) shares hit a yearly high of $175.00. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGY) shares hit $35.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.
- Carlsberg (OTC: CABJF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.91. The stock traded up 12.01% on the session.
- Carlsberg (OTC: CABGY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $145.95. Shares traded up 11.23%.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares were up 2.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $211.82 for a change of up 2.71%.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.25.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares hit a yearly high of $26.39. The stock traded up 3.79% on the session.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) shares set a new yearly high of $26.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.33% on the session.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $249.99. Shares traded up 0.81%.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.58 on Thursday, moving up 1.4%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.04. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.54. Shares traded up 0.67%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new yearly high of $119.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $122.06. Shares traded up 1.87%.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares hit a yearly high of $62.18. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- Guangdong Investment (OTC: GGDVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.38. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Mowi (OTC: MNHVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.35. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $154.17 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.23%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.11%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit a yearly high of $51.12. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $138.93. Shares traded up 0.9%.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares hit a yearly high of $129.84. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.01 Thursday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI-A) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.91 Thursday. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.44 Thursday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares broke to $140.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.32%.
- Emera (OTC: EMRAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.07. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
- Alleghany (NYSE: Y) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $742.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $66.11 with a daily change of up 2.51%.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.90 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares set a new yearly high of $139.90 this morning. The stock was up 12.38% on the session.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares hit a yearly high of $51.02. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.61%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $189.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.
- Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HPGLY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.50. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- Empire Co (OTC: EMLAF) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.09.
- Genpact (NYSE: G) shares were up 7.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.51.
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares were up 4.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $163.26 for a change of up 4.05%.
- Dynatrace Holdings (NYSE: DT) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.79%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $425.12 for a change of up 1.6%.
- Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (OTC: CIBEY) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $252.75 with a daily change of up 2.27%.
- Evolution Mining (OTC: CAHPF) shares hit $3.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%.
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) stock hit a yearly high price of $166.76. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $192.53 with a daily change of up 3.92%.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.23 with a daily change of up 12.23%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.42.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares were up 2.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.90.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.
- Maximus (NYSE: MMS) shares hit $77.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.12%.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.74 on Thursday, moving up 21.54%.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.4%.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.26 Thursday. The stock was up 9.4% for the day.
- InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) shares broke to $77.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
- Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares hit $50.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%.
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,088.15 for a change of up 0.65%.
- MorphoSys (OTC: MPSYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.34. The stock traded up 3.06% on the session.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares set a new yearly high of $123.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.96 with a daily change of up 13.64%.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.89. The stock traded up 14.83% on the session.
- Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares set a new yearly high of $102.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 1.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.32.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares were up 4.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.41.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.63 Thursday. The stock was up 8.26% for the day.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares set a new yearly high of $16.15 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares hit a yearly high of $81.37. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.62%.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.65%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.50. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares broke to $14.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares hit $67.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.28%.
- Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.55 on Thursday, moving up 3.39%.
- Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTC: SCEXF) shares hit a yearly high of $3.25. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares hit a yearly high of $88.45. The stock traded up 4.8% on the session.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.65%.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%.
- Ibiden Co (OTC: IBIDF) shares were up 7.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.79.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $41.55. Shares traded up 3.01%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.04 Thursday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
- First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.46 with a daily change of up 3.12%.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.68.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.81 Thursday. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.
- Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $94.64 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
- Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) shares set a new yearly high of $132.79 this morning. The stock was up 3.28% on the session.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $61.45. Shares traded up 7.2%.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.48%.
- Ultra Electronics Hldgs (OTC: UEHPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.80 with a daily change of up 6.58%.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares broke to $30.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares broke to $46.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.06%.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.91. Shares traded down 0.04%.
- CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $132.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.64%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.22%.
- Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.41 with a daily change of up 13.58%.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares broke to $17.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.55 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.11. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares were up 1.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.22 for a change of up 1.38%.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares were down 1.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.52.
- Exchange Income (OTC: EIFZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.58. The stock was up 18.59% for the day.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.37 Thursday. The stock was up 8.61% for the day.
- ECN Capital (OTC: ECNCF) shares hit $3.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.01%.
- Puyi (NASDAQ: PUYI) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.80 Thursday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares broke to $57.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares were up 4.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.73.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.26.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares set a new yearly high of $13.86 this morning. The stock was up 4.68% on the session.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares hit a yearly high of $20.88. The stock traded up 8.29% on the session.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.90 with a daily change of up 2.46%.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) shares broke to $31.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 7.4%.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares broke to $30.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.87%.
- Foundation Building (NYSE: FBM) shares were up 7.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.03 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%.
- CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.96%.
- Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.59. The stock was up 2.71% for the day.
- Westgold Resources (OTC: WTGRF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.48. Shares traded flat%.
- Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares set a new yearly high of $17.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Corindus Vascular Robotic (AMEX: CVRS) shares set a new yearly high of $4.25 this morning. The stock was up 75.72% on the session.
- Syncora Holdings (OTC: SYCRF) shares were up 2.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.38.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit $26.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.27%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- Avedro (NASDAQ: AVDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 37.05%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.76 for a change of up 2.4%.
- Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.46 this morning. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.19.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were up 6.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.87.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.64%.
- Americas Silver (AMEX: USAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.55 Thursday. The stock was up 4.77% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE: ETX) shares were up 0.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.71.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares were up 10.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75.
- United Health Products (OTC: UEEC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.44. Shares traded up 5.07%.
- Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 23.03%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.92%.
- Quanta (OTC: QNTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 21.87%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.96. Shares traded up 4.29%.
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares were down 5.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.21.
- Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.54 with a daily change of down 2.32%.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.15. Shares traded up 3.03%.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.89. Shares traded down 1.31%.
- Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.39. Shares traded up 7.89%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares were up 2.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.40 for a change of up 2.27%.
- Jubilee Metals Group (OTC: JUBPF) shares were up 10.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.04.
- GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.39. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
- Towne Bancorp Inc Az (OTC: TWNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.003 on Thursday, moving up 500.0%.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 9.09% on the session.
- Techprecision (OTC: TPCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.60 Thursday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) shares were up 14.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.70 for a change of up 14.27%.
- Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.13. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.07. The stock traded up 4.55% on the session.
- Valmie Resources (OTC: VMRI) shares were up 2757.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.20.
- Cub Energy (OTC: TPNEF) shares hit $0.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 48.37%.
- Abcourt Mines (OTC: ABMBF) shares were up 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.07.
- VR Resources (OTC: VRRCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.26. The stock was up 4.7% for the day.
- Diamond Fields Resources (OTC: DFIFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
- Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday, moving up 20.5%.
- Consumer Automotive (OTC: CAFI) shares were up 511.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.03.
- TetraLogic (OTC: TLOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.10. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.
- ParkVida Group (OTC: PRKV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 37.84%.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.