What Caused The Opening Gap In Corindus Vascular Robotics?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 10:21am   Comments
Corindus Vascular Robotics (NASDAQ: CVRS) today had a large opening gap of 43.19%.

Why Is CVRS Moving?

Corindus Vascular Robotics shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Siemens Healthineers AG for $4.28 per share in cash.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

