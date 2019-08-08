For real-time updates on CVRS, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NASDAQ: CVRS) today had a large opening gap of 43.19%.

Why Is CVRS Moving?

Corindus Vascular Robotics shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Siemens Healthineers AG for $4.28 per share in cash.

