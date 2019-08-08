Market Overview

16 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 8:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares moved upwards by 18.9% today to $54.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on July 18, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Symantec, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares surged 13.2% today to $23.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Infinera, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares increased by 12.1% today to $4.45. The market cap stands at $629.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock moved upwards by 7.4% today to $64.75. The market cap seems to be at $17.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
  • Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) stock surged 7.3% today to $58.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares moved upwards by 6.7% today to $31.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 01, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock moved upwards by 5.0% today to $41.69. The market cap seems to be at $66.2 billion. The most recent rating by HSBC, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $49.00.
  • Vuzix, Inc. (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares surged 4.0% today to $2.07. The market cap seems to be at $112.9 million.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) stock increased by 3.4% today to $6.98. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on June 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares rose 2.3% today to $21.23. The market cap seems to be at $10.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on August 07, is at Underperform, with a price target of $19.00.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares rose 2.0% today to $36.50. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $39.00.

 

Losers

  • ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock declined 25.8% today to $9.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on June 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • 3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 15.4% today to $6.90. The market cap stands at $961.5 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 08, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) stock decreased by 4.5% today to $212.01.
  • CommScope Holding Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) stock fell 3.1% today to $12.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock declined 2.0% today to $45.80. The market cap stands at $208.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $64.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

