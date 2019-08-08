InMode Opens Below IPO Price
InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $13.50 after being priced at $14 per share.
The company listed its shares on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol INMD.
Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here
See Also: Inmode IPO: What You Need To Know
Inmode is a provider of innovative energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions, with products and solutions focused on face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women's health.
Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are joint book-running managers for the offering and Canaccord Genuity LLC is the lead manager. Baird is serving as the co-manager.
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.