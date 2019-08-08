Market Overview

InMode Opens Below IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 08, 2019 10:53am   Comments
InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $13.50 after being priced at $14 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol INMD.

See Also: Inmode IPO: What You Need To Know

Inmode is a provider of innovative energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions, with products and solutions focused on face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women's health.

Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are joint book-running managers for the offering and Canaccord Genuity LLC is the lead manager. Baird is serving as the co-manager.

