90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) jumped 47.1% to close at $60.00 on Wednesday after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds for $60.00 per share in cash.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 42.8% to close at $4.07 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares surged 42.7% to close at $29.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) climbed 35% to close at $4.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares gained 26.9% to close at $3.40 after the company reported Q2 results and raised 2019 production outlook.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 25.1% to close at $80.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares gained 24.2% to close at $91.77 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) climbed 23% to close at $0.0867 after the company reported it has been granted an 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule. The company has until Feb. 3, 2020 to do so.
  • Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) rose 21.2% to close at $109.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
  • Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) climbed 21.1% to close at $9.25 following Q2 results.
  • Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) gained 20.2% to close at $14.25. Assembly Biosciences named John McHutchison as President and CEO.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) climbed 19.9% to close at $6.76 following Q2 earnings.
  • Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) rose 15.9% to close at $16.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) gained 15.2% to close at $3.41.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) rose 15% to close at $21.84 after the company announced both clinical trials evaluating setmelanotide met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
  • SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) surged 14.2% to close at $22.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) rose 14% to close at $14.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) rose 13.3% to close at $186.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales above analyst estimates.
  • Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) surged 12.8% to close at $7.56 following Q2 results.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) gained 12.5% to close at $9.45.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) gained 12.2% to close at $9.87.
  • Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) climbed 12% to close at $69.40 following Q2 earnings beat.
  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 11.7% to close at $10.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 11.7% to close at $8.01 following Q2 results.
  • Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) climbed 11% to close at $16.90.
  • B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) rose 10.9% to close at $3.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose 10.8% to close at $258.28 in sympathy with Match Group after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Match Group makes up 39% of IAC/InterActive's revenue.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) gained 10.7% to close at $324.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also reported a 3.83% increase in Q2 sales from the same period last year.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) gained 10.1% to close at $87.50. Allakos priced 4.55 million share offering at $77.00 per share.
  • Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) gained 9.2% to close at $6.27 after reporting Q2 results.
  • FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) gained 8.2% to close at $291.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 guidance inline with analyst estimates.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 7.6% to close at $26.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) rose 7.5% to close at $58.12 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) gained 7.2% to close at $5.49.
  • Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 4.7% to close at $30.41 following Q2 earnings.

Losers

  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) fell 46.5% to close at $2.60 on Wednesday after reporting Q2 results.
  • Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) shares tumbled 36% to close at $3.36 on Wednesday after the company announced downbeat Q2 results and reported the purchase of Pineapple Street Medi and Cadence13.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dropped 33.1% to close at $2.02 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 30.8% to close at $2.65 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 29.2% to close at $12.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) dropped 28.7% to close at $59.78 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Multiple firms also downgraded the stock.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) dropped 28.4% to close at $7.27 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak sales forecast. First Analysis downgraded Quotient from Strong Buy to Outperform.
  • DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) fell 28.2% to close at $3.00 after the company reported a $5.5 million at-the-market common stock offering.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell 27.4% to close at $0.7770 after the company announced the pricing of a registered direct offering.
  • Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) dropped 23.6% to close at $0.9399 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 23.3% to close at $42.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
  • NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) dipped 23.2% to close at $1.79. RBC Capital downgraded NCS Multistage from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.
  • American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) fell 23.2% to close at $25.82 following Q2 results.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) fell 22% to close at $1.81 after the company reported worse-than -expected Q2 sales results.
  • Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) dipped 21.1% to close at $7.89 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) dropped 21.1% to close at $27.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS ans sales results.
  • Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) dipped 20.5% to close at $5.05.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 20.2% to close at $15.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) fell 20% to close at $37.00 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Multiple firms downgraded the stock following earnings.
  • Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) dropped 18.8% to close at $4.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) dropped 18.1% to close at $25.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) dipped 17.7% to close at $3.07 following Q2 results.
  • Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) dropped 16.6% to close at $7.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) fell 16.1% to close at $14.26 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 15.7% to close at $5.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) tumbled 15% to close at $28.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut FY19 net product sales guidance.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) dipped 14.7% to close at $29.97 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
  • Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) fell 14.3% to close at $3.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) dipped 14.1% to close at $17.02 following quarterly results.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) fell 14.1% to close at $5.62 following weak sales.
  • Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) fell 13.4% to close at $222.01 after reporting a 375,000 share common stock offering.
  • Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) dropped 13.2% to close at $16.71 following Q2 results.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 12.8% to close at $3.19 after reporting Q2 results.
  • United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) shares declined 12.6% to close at $45.42 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) dropped 12.2% to close at $31.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) dipped 12% to close at $72.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company reaffirmed FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) fell 11.9% to close at $7.41 after the company reported Q2 EPS results. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares declined 11.8% to close at $22.00 following weak quarterly sales.
  • New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) fell 11.7% to close at $7.11.
  • Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) dropped 11.7% to close at $2.80 following Q2 results.
  • BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) shares declined 11.5% to close at $16.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) dipped 11.3% to close at $2.35 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares dipped 11.3% to close at $9.86 following Q2 results.
  • Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) fell 11.2% to close at $147.02 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) dipped 10.8% to close at $32.27.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 10.8% to close at $9.62.
  • Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) shares fell 10.5% to close at $29.37 after the company announced pricing of public offering and concurrent private placement.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) dropped 10% to close at $7.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales growth guidance from mid-single digits to low-single digits.
  • ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 9.8% to close at $31.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. William Blair downgraded ShotSpotter from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) dipped 9.1% to close at $8.84 after the company reported weak Q2 earnings results.
  • Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) fell 8.7% to close at $116.12 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) fell 6.8% to close at $72.25 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) fell 6.4% to close at $24.34 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) tumbled 6.1% to close at $5.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) fell 5% to close at $134.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

