42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 9:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $116.4 million.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
  • ReWalk Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock increased by 7.0% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
  • MannKind, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares rose 6.2% to $1.19. The market cap seems to be at $210.3 million. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) stock rose 5.8% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million.
  • Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares rose 5.8% to $8.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock surged 5.5% to $6.87. The market cap seems to be at $718.4 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on June 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
  • PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) stock increased by 5.4% to $34.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.7 million. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on May 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares surged 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares surged 4.9% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.2 million.
  • Fonar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FONR) stock rose 4.5% to $25.00. The market cap stands at $160.9 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock surged 4.4% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.1 million.
  • Regenxbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares rose 3.6% to $42.01. The market cap stands at $325.5 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on June 14, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.24. The market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 3.0% to $1.36. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $1.39. The market cap stands at $197.7 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 2.9% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.7 million. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on June 27, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Vical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VICL) stock rose 2.9% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.4% to $6.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares rose 2.4% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
  • Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares surged 2.2% to $2.30. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on May 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares surged 2.2% to $24.00. The market cap stands at $690.5 million.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares increased by 2.1% to $0.34. The market cap seems to be at $187.1 million.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock rose 2.1% to $2.96. The market cap seems to be at $15.0 million.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares surged 2.0% to $1.99. The market cap seems to be at $2.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) stock declined 29.1% to $174.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Dynavax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares plummeted 16.1% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on July 11, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) stock plummeted 15.3% to $1.33. The market cap stands at $213.4 million.
  • Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares plummeted 10.9% to $2.85. The market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock decreased by 9.8% to $8.09. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock fell 8.7% to $10.65. The market cap seems to be at $92.7 million.
  • MeiraGTx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares declined 8.1% to $23.50. The market cap stands at $828.5 million.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock decreased by 6.8% to $4.26. The market cap seems to be at $200.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on May 21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Glaukos, Inc. (NYSE: GKOS) stock decreased by 6.0% to $68.68. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares declined 4.8% to $135.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $220.00.
  • Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares declined 4.0% to $16.90. The market cap stands at $156.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on May 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Five Star Senior Living, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) stock decreased by 3.5% to $0.53. The market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares fell 3.0% to $1.30. The market cap seems to be at $105.8 million.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares decreased by 2.8% to $14.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock declined 2.6% to $59.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares decreased by 2.5% to $2.30. The market cap stands at $130.1 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares decreased by 2.5% to $5.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.2 million.

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session