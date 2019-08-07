Market Overview

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 9:22pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Black Ridge Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAC) shares moved upwards by 21.0% to $10.30 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $181.8 million.
  • Copa Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPA) stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $109.01. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on July 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $122.00.
  • Genpact, Inc. (NYSE: G) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $41.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on June 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares increased by 5.4% to $0.46. The market cap seems to be at $16.7 million.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares rose 2.4% to $4.21. The market cap stands at $309.4 million.
  • Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE: FVRR) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $27.41. The market cap stands at $720.6 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.

 

Losers

  • YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock declined 6.4% to $3.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $103.3 million.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock decreased by 4.9% to $24.00. The market cap stands at $870.1 million.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares fell 4.5% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake, Inc. (NYSE: WAB) shares fell 1.2% to $74.40. The market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) shares fell 1.2% to $5.12. The market cap stands at $144.2 million.

