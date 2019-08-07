Market Overview

6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 9:20pm   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $36.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) stock increased by 0.4% to $28.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Chesapeake Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: CPK) shares rose 0.3% to $91.12. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

  • Atlantic Power, Inc. (NYSE: AT) stock decreased by 0.4% to $2.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $290.7 million.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares plummeted 0.3% to $18.10. The market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Algonquin Power, Inc. (NYSE: AQN) shares declined 0.3% to $12.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

