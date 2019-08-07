40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares moved upwards by 17.5% to $0.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $52.6 million.
- Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) stock surged 15.6% to $53.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on July 18, the current rating is at Hold.
- Talend, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLND) shares surged 15.5% to $37.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $969.0 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 07, is at Sell, with a price target of $39.00.
- Symantec, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares moved upwards by 14.8% to $23.44. The market cap seems to be at $12.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- Luna Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock rose 12.9% to $5.25. The market cap seems to be at $129.7 million.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock surged 8.5% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Infinera, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares surged 7.0% to $4.25. The market cap stands at $629.3 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on July 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares surged 5.6% to $85.10. The market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on July 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $105.00.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares rose 5.1% to $44.99. The market cap stands at $904.9 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on May 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $61.00.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares increased by 4.8% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on July 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) shares surged 4.7% to $7.15. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on June 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $10.67. The market cap stands at $268.4 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock increased by 4.2% to $62.82. The market cap seems to be at $17.2 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on July 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $30.39. The market cap seems to be at $30.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 01, the current rating is at Hold.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $41.30. The market cap stands at $66.2 billion. The most recent rating by HSBC, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $49.00.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) stock increased by 4.0% to $14.30. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 billion.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.56. The market cap seems to be at $57.9 million.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares increased by 3.3% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares surged 2.9% to $10.45. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Upwork, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock surged 2.8% to $16.69. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on June 26, the current rating is at Buy.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $34.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on July 16, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 2.3% to $0.40. The market cap seems to be at $5.0 million.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) stock increased by 2.1% to $6.95. The market cap seems to be at $103.0 million.
Losers
- ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares decreased by 23.7% to $9.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on June 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares plummeted 9.3% to $18.12. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- 3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 6.9% to $7.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $961.5 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on June 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares decreased by 6.2% to $74.91. The market cap seems to be at $13.0 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on July 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $80.00.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) shares declined 6.2% to $15.00. The market cap seems to be at $582.8 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on July 26, is at Underweight, with a price target of $20.00.
- SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: WORX) stock fell 4.2% to $3.01. The market cap seems to be at $22.0 million.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) shares fell 4.1% to $1.40. The market cap seems to be at $56.5 million. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on July 12, the current rating is at Buy.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 3.4% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) stock fell 3.2% to $53.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.00.
- Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ: WATT) shares declined 3.1% to $3.70. The market cap seems to be at $124.4 million.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) shares fell 2.9% to $15.67. The market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
- NeoPhotonics, Inc. (NYSE: NPTN) stock declined 2.4% to $6.07. The market cap stands at $292.0 million. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) stock fell 2.3% to $27.95. The market cap stands at $663.0 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares plummeted 2.3% to $35.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares plummeted 2.2% to $9.25. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE: PAGS) stock fell 2.0% to $43.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares declined 2.0% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
