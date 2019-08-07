Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 9:18pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares moved upwards by 17.5% to $0.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $52.6 million.
  • Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) stock surged 15.6% to $53.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on July 18, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Talend, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLND) shares surged 15.5% to $37.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $969.0 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 07, is at Sell, with a price target of $39.00.
  • Symantec, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares moved upwards by 14.8% to $23.44. The market cap seems to be at $12.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Luna Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock rose 12.9% to $5.25. The market cap seems to be at $129.7 million.
  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock surged 8.5% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Infinera, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares surged 7.0% to $4.25. The market cap stands at $629.3 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on July 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares surged 5.6% to $85.10. The market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on July 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $105.00.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares rose 5.1% to $44.99. The market cap stands at $904.9 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on May 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $61.00.
  • Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares increased by 4.8% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on July 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) shares surged 4.7% to $7.15. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on June 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $10.67. The market cap stands at $268.4 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock increased by 4.2% to $62.82. The market cap seems to be at $17.2 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on July 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $30.39. The market cap seems to be at $30.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 01, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $41.30. The market cap stands at $66.2 billion. The most recent rating by HSBC, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $49.00.
  • Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) stock increased by 4.0% to $14.30. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 billion.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.56. The market cap seems to be at $57.9 million.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares increased by 3.3% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares surged 2.9% to $10.45. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Upwork, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock surged 2.8% to $16.69. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on June 26, the current rating is at Buy.
  • ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $34.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on July 16, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 2.3% to $0.40. The market cap seems to be at $5.0 million.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) stock increased by 2.1% to $6.95. The market cap seems to be at $103.0 million.

 

Losers

  • ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares decreased by 23.7% to $9.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on June 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares plummeted 9.3% to $18.12. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • 3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 6.9% to $7.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $961.5 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on June 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares decreased by 6.2% to $74.91. The market cap seems to be at $13.0 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on July 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $80.00.
  • Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) shares declined 6.2% to $15.00. The market cap seems to be at $582.8 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on July 26, is at Underweight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: WORX) stock fell 4.2% to $3.01. The market cap seems to be at $22.0 million.
  • Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) shares fell 4.1% to $1.40. The market cap seems to be at $56.5 million. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on July 12, the current rating is at Buy.
  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 3.4% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) stock fell 3.2% to $53.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.00.
  • Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ: WATT) shares declined 3.1% to $3.70. The market cap seems to be at $124.4 million.
  • Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) shares fell 2.9% to $15.67. The market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
  • NeoPhotonics, Inc. (NYSE: NPTN) stock declined 2.4% to $6.07. The market cap stands at $292.0 million. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) stock fell 2.3% to $27.95. The market cap stands at $663.0 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares plummeted 2.3% to $35.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares plummeted 2.2% to $9.25. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE: PAGS) stock fell 2.0% to $43.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares declined 2.0% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + AAOI)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019
A Preview Of Applied Optoelectronics Q2 Earnings
AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: 'Zero Truth To This Rumor'
26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019
Trader Toolkit: The Indicator You Didn't Know You Needed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session