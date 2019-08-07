Market Overview

15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 9:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) stock rose 9.5% to $1.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $164.8 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on May 16, is at In-Line, with a price target of $6.00.
  • DCP Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DCP) stock increased by 4.3% to $25.75. The market cap seems to be at $3.8 billion.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares surged 3.9% to $2.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.0 million.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock increased by 3.7% to $12.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $0.70. The market cap stands at $122.9 million.
  • Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) stock surged 3.6% to $5.50. The market cap seems to be at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on July 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) stock rose 3.2% to $21.25. The market cap stands at $423.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on May 23, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Williams Capital, on August 07, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $13.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares rose 2.2% to $1.60. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.25.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE: COG) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $17.69. The market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

 

Losers

  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock declined 2.5% to $2.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Ultra Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPL) stock decreased by 2.2% to $0.13. The market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares decreased by 0.7% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.9 million.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares decreased by 0.7% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on June 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) stock fell 0.6% to $0.17.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

