Tobacco shares are trading lower after CNBC reported emerged the FDA is investigating 127 reports of seizures after vaping.

The FDA has received around 92 new reports of people, especially kids and young adults, experiencing seizures after using e-cigarettes since it first announced its probe into the issue in April.

It is unclear whether the e-cigarettes caused the seizures.

Price Action

On Wednesday, Phillip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) shares were trading down 0.33% at $81.01 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $92.74 and a 52-week low of $64.67.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) shares were trading down 0.17% at $46.09 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.04 and a 52-week low of $42.40.

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) shares were trading higher by 1.57% at $36.84. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.27 and a 52-week low of $30.67.

Related Links:

FDA Issues Guidelines for E-Cig Makers Seeking Approval Of Vape Devices

Report: Juul Could Open Its Own US Stores