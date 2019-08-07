Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 12:11pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares were down 5.1% to $134.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company announced the pricing of its streaming service at $12.99 per month.
  2. Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares were up 14% to $90.60. The company announced a public offering of 4.55 million shares of common stock at a price of $77 per share.
  3. Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ: WW) shares were up 39.4% to $29.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also raised 2019 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  4. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were up 28.8% to $94.90. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  5. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 0.5% to $19.80.
  6. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 1% to $162.58. The company reported a partnership with Subway to test a Beyond Meatball Marinara sub in 685 restaurants in Canada and the U.S.
  7. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares were down 4.6% to $0.78.
  8. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are up 0.6% to $29.05.
  9. NeoPhonotics (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares were up 6.5% to $6.19.
  10. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 0.3% to $196.43.

