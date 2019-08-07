Market Overview

Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 10:16am   Comments
During Wednesday's morning session, 95 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
 

Areas of Interest:

  • Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Golden Valley Development (OTC: GVDI) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Klondike Gold (OTC: KDKGF)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 2.38%.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
 

  • Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.00.
  • Orsted (OTC: DOGEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.96%.
  • Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares hit $252.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.86%.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares hit $85.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 20.13%.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares hit $256.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.52%.
  • Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.99. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.
  • RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.35 on Wednesday, moving up 0.92%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.91.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares set a new yearly high of $48.43 this morning. The stock was up 4.02% on the session.
  • Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares were up 4.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.37 for a change of up 4.11%.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $106.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.97%.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.00. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
  • Evolution Mining (OTC: CAHPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.73 with a daily change of up 6.53%.
  • McDonald's Holdings (OTC: MDNDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.52%.
  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.25 on Wednesday, moving up 3.88%.
  • Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.
  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.64. The stock traded up 3.41% on the session.
  • Buzzi Unicem (OTC: BZZUF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.74 this morning. The stock was up 6.36% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.39%.
  • B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares set a new yearly high of $3.72 this morning. The stock was up 13.43% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares hit a yearly high of $16.51. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.81. Shares traded up 19.82%.
  • Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares hit a yearly high of $3.55. The stock traded up 6.82% on the session.
  • Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares hit a yearly high of $18.00. The stock traded up 6.68% on the session.
  • Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares were up 9.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.42.
  • Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.53 for a change of down 1.1%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) shares broke to $91.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.44. Shares traded up 0.55%.
  • TISCO Financial Gr (OTC: TSCFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.6%.
  • Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares were down 1.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.04 for a change of down 1.76%.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares set a new yearly high of $48.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.
  • First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) shares were up 8.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.42.
  • Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.55. Shares traded up 4.55%.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.65%.
  • BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.57 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.78% for the day.
  • Torex Gold Resources (OTC: TORXF) shares were up 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.51.
  • Resolute Mining (OTC: RMGGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 15.28%.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares hit a yearly high of $83.29. The stock traded down 1.11% on the session.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares were down 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.22 for a change of down 2.38%.
  • Sprott Physical Silver (ARCA: PSLV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.45. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.13. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.95%.
  • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.53%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.25 with a daily change of up 15.26%.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.12%.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.53%.
  • Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.30 with a daily change of up 8.87%.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.61%.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares set a new yearly high of $19.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% on the session.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.07. The stock was up 4.53% for the day.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were up 7.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.75.
  • Americas Silver (AMEX: USAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 16.9% for the day.
  • West African Resources (OTC: WFRSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Wednesday, moving up 1.09%.
  • Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares broke to $8.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.59%.
  • Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) shares were up 7.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.88.
  • SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) shares broke to $6.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.61%.
  • Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.79. Shares traded up 10.27%.
  • Opthea (OTC: CKDXY) shares were up 11.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.09.
  • Quanta (OTC: QNTA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.25. Shares traded flat%.
  • Quantum (OTC: QMCO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.06. Shares traded up 34.15%.
  • Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.04. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
  • Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.08%.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
  • GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.47% for the day.
  • Liberated Syndication (OTC: LSYN) shares broke to $3.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.84%.
  • GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.39. Shares traded up 5.73%.
  • Auri (OTC: AURI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.00445 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Techprecision (OTC: TPCS) shares were up 4.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.52.
  • Sailfish Royalty (OTC: SROYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 with a daily change of up 5.6%.
  • IsoEnergy (OTC: ISENF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.55 this morning. The stock was up 5.09% on the session.
  • Klondike Gold (OTC: KDKGF) shares broke to $0.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.14%.
  • Versus Systems (OTC: VRSSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.32. The stock traded up 7.7% on the session.
  • Defiance Silver (OTC: DNCVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.26 with a daily change of up 12.3%.
  • Sun BioPharma (OTC: SNBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.47%.
  • Empire Post Media (OTC: EMPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.14 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.61% for the day.
  • Santacruz Silver Mining (OTC: SZSMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Wednesday, moving up 6.57%.
  • Osino Resources (OTC: OSIIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.32 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Spanish Mountain Gold (OTC: SPAZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.09 with a daily change of up 5.62%.
  • Arem Pacific (OTC: ARPC) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22.
  • Libero Copper (OTC: LBCMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.76%.
  • SStartrade Tech (OTC: SSTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.78%.
  • Q-Gold Resources (OTC: QGLDF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
  • Delta Resources (OTC: GOLHF) shares hit $0.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Golden Sun Mining (OTC: GSUXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.0015 with a daily change of up 246.15%.
  • Golden Valley Development (OTC: GVDI) shares were up 15.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0015 for a change of up 15.38%.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

