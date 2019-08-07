Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
During Wednesday's morning session, 95 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Golden Valley Development (OTC: GVDI) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Klondike Gold (OTC: KDKGF)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 2.38%.
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.00.
- Orsted (OTC: DOGEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.96%.
- Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares hit $252.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
- Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.86%.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares hit $85.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 20.13%.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares hit $256.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.52%.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.99. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.35 on Wednesday, moving up 0.92%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.91.
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares set a new yearly high of $48.43 this morning. The stock was up 4.02% on the session.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares were up 4.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.37 for a change of up 4.11%.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $106.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.97%.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.00. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- Evolution Mining (OTC: CAHPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.73 with a daily change of up 6.53%.
- McDonald's Holdings (OTC: MDNDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.52%.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.25 on Wednesday, moving up 3.88%.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.64. The stock traded up 3.41% on the session.
- Buzzi Unicem (OTC: BZZUF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.74 this morning. The stock was up 6.36% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.39%.
- B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares set a new yearly high of $3.72 this morning. The stock was up 13.43% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares hit a yearly high of $16.51. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.81. Shares traded up 19.82%.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares hit a yearly high of $3.55. The stock traded up 6.82% on the session.
- Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares hit a yearly high of $18.00. The stock traded up 6.68% on the session.
- Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares were up 9.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.42.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.53 for a change of down 1.1%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.
- Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) shares broke to $91.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.44. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- TISCO Financial Gr (OTC: TSCFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.6%.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares were down 1.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.04 for a change of down 1.76%.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares set a new yearly high of $48.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) shares were up 8.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.42.
- Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.55. Shares traded up 4.55%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.65%.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.57 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.78% for the day.
- Torex Gold Resources (OTC: TORXF) shares were up 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.51.
- Resolute Mining (OTC: RMGGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 15.28%.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares hit a yearly high of $83.29. The stock traded down 1.11% on the session.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares were down 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.22 for a change of down 2.38%.
- Sprott Physical Silver (ARCA: PSLV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.45. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.13. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.95%.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.53%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.25 with a daily change of up 15.26%.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.12%.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.53%.
- Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.30 with a daily change of up 8.87%.
- Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.61%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares set a new yearly high of $19.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% on the session.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.07. The stock was up 4.53% for the day.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were up 7.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.75.
- Americas Silver (AMEX: USAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 16.9% for the day.
- West African Resources (OTC: WFRSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Wednesday, moving up 1.09%.
- Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares broke to $8.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.59%.
- Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) shares were up 7.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.88.
- SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) shares broke to $6.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.61%.
- Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.79. Shares traded up 10.27%.
- Opthea (OTC: CKDXY) shares were up 11.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.09.
- Quanta (OTC: QNTA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.25. Shares traded flat%.
- Quantum (OTC: QMCO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.06. Shares traded up 34.15%.
- Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.04. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
- Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.08%.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.47% for the day.
- Liberated Syndication (OTC: LSYN) shares broke to $3.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.84%.
- GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.39. Shares traded up 5.73%.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.00445 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Techprecision (OTC: TPCS) shares were up 4.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.52.
- Sailfish Royalty (OTC: SROYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 with a daily change of up 5.6%.
- IsoEnergy (OTC: ISENF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.55 this morning. The stock was up 5.09% on the session.
- Klondike Gold (OTC: KDKGF) shares broke to $0.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.14%.
- Versus Systems (OTC: VRSSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.32. The stock traded up 7.7% on the session.
- Defiance Silver (OTC: DNCVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.26 with a daily change of up 12.3%.
- Sun BioPharma (OTC: SNBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.47%.
- Empire Post Media (OTC: EMPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.14 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.61% for the day.
- Santacruz Silver Mining (OTC: SZSMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Wednesday, moving up 6.57%.
- Osino Resources (OTC: OSIIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.32 with a daily change of flat%.
- Spanish Mountain Gold (OTC: SPAZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.09 with a daily change of up 5.62%.
- Arem Pacific (OTC: ARPC) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22.
- Libero Copper (OTC: LBCMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.76%.
- SStartrade Tech (OTC: SSTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.78%.
- Q-Gold Resources (OTC: QGLDF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
- Delta Resources (OTC: GOLHF) shares hit $0.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Golden Sun Mining (OTC: GSUXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.0015 with a daily change of up 246.15%.
- Golden Valley Development (OTC: GVDI) shares were up 15.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0015 for a change of up 15.38%.
