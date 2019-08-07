Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In DPW?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 9:57am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on DPW, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

DPW Holdings (NASDAQ: DPW) today had a large opening gap of -42.18%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is DPW Moving?

DPW Holdings shares are trading lower after the company reported a $5.5 million at-the-market common stock offering.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on DPW, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Offerings Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPW)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
DPW Announces Exchange Agreement Offer For $1M
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Traffic Jam: Uber Seen Posting Losses In Latest Quarter As Stock Still Stuck

What Caused The Opening Gap In Oasis Petroleum?