For real-time updates on DPW, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

DPW Holdings (NASDAQ: DPW) today had a large opening gap of -42.18%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is DPW Moving?

DPW Holdings shares are trading lower after the company reported a $5.5 million at-the-market common stock offering.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on DPW, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.