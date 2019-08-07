What Caused The Opening Gap In DPW?
For real-time updates on DPW, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.
DPW Holdings (NASDAQ: DPW) today had a large opening gap of -42.18%.
Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.
Why Is DPW Moving?
DPW Holdings shares are trading lower after the company reported a $5.5 million at-the-market common stock offering.
Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.
For live updates on DPW, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.
Posted-In: News Offerings Intraday Update
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.