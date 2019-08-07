8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares moved upwards by 4.4% today to $7.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock increased by 3.5% today to $0.51. The market cap seems to be at $8.5 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) stock rose 3.1% today to $15.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- ADT, Inc. (NYSE: ADT) stock declined 8.0% today to $5.10 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $7.00.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock fell 5.8% today to $10.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.5 million. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on July 22, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 2.8% today to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares plummeted 1.6% today to $120.08. The market cap stands at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $140.00.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares decreased by 1.1% today to $329.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
