Houston Firm Invests In Technology To Transform Cow Manure Into Fuel For Heavy Duty Truck Fleets

EIV Capital, a Houston firm that invests in energy businesses, recently helped raise $75 million in funding that will research turning dairy cattle's recycled cow manure into usable, clean energy products.

The funding will be used by Amp Americas, a Chicago-based startup that is researching how to transform animal waste and convert it into biogas, then sell the biogas to trucking fleets.

"EIV has been a fantastic partner in project development, and we're excited to embark on our next round of development with them," said Grant Zimmerman, chief executive officer of Amp Americas in a press release.

With the new funding, Amp Americas will build two new dairy renewal natural gas facilities, doubling its capacity to produce energy from cow manure. The company is set to break ground on the two additional midwestern dairy biogas projects later this year, with operations set to begin in the fall of 2020.

The capital commitment was led by EIV Capital, but also included participation from existing Amp Americas investors.

Amp Americas creates renewable natural gas products for California trucking fleets, including UPS, under the low-carbon fuel standard, according to the company.

Amp Americas also operates 20 compressed natural gas stations around the United States, including eight in Texas. All of Amp America's stations are open to the public, accessible by Class 8 trucks, and located near major trucking corridors.

