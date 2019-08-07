85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares climbed 49.2% to close at $19.70 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) climbed 34.8% to close at $5.62 following Q2 results.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) gained 34.7% to close at $5.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 31.9% to close at $25.45 after the company announced upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 28.3% to close at $10.26 following Q2 results.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares gained 28% to close at $2.97 after the company reported Q2 results and raised 2019 forecast.
- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) rose 23.1% to close at $10.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) gained 22.6% to close at $6.68.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) rose 21.8% to close at $79.47 after climbing 110.52% on Monday. Allakos reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares gained 21.4% to close at $143.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 20.4% to close at $0.8188 after the company announced that the United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved a new technology add on payment for the company's T2Bacteria panel.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) gained 18.2% to close at $86.72 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) climbed 17.6% to close at $2.47.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) rose 17.4% to close at $16.80 after the company reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services granted new technology add-on payment to EZLONRIS.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) gained 17.4% to close at $5.12.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) shares gained 17.2% to close at $46.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) rose 17.2% to close at $9.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) gained 17.2% to close at $4.16 following Q2 results.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) gained 17.1% to close at $67.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 15.9% to close at $6.65 following strong quarterly sales.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) gained 15.1% to close at $28.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also reaffirmed FY19 sales guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) climbed 15.1% to close at $6.94 following Q2 results.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) rose 15% to close at $16.50 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) gained 14.9% to close at $2.54.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) climbed 14.7% to close at $13.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and 14.51% increase in sales from last year.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) rose 14.7% to close at $55.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) gained 13.7% to close at $524.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) rose 13.5% to close at $5.14.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) climbed 13.2% to close at $14.54 following Q2 results.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 12.9% to close at $3.59.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) gained 12.7% to close at $8.19 following Q2 results.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) rose 12% to close at $131.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 12% to close at $2.80.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) climbed 12% to close at $12.27 after reporting Q2 results.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) rose 11.9% to close at $42.85 following Q2 results.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 11.8% to close at $3.98.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 11.7% to close at $11.04.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) gained 11.5% to close at $2.33 following Q2 results.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose 11% to close at $9.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) rose 10.7% to close at $51.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 10.3% to close at $6.83 after the cannabis company guided certain financial metrics for the fourth quarter. Aurora said it expects net revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter (ended June 30) to be between $100 million and $107 million (net of excise taxes). By comparison, the company collected $65.1 million in revenue during the preceding quarter and $19.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) gained 9.5% to close at $61.43 following strong Q3 results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 8% to close at $124.56 after the company reported upbeat revenue for its first quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) gained 7.6% to close at $121.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) surged 7.3% to close at $135.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 5.9% to close at $5.90 after the company reported Q2 results and reported interim Phase 1b data.
Losers
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) dropped 36.7% to close at $6.13 on Tuesday after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) dipped 36.5% to close at $1.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares dipped 34.4% to close at $6.81 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced intent to explore strategic alternatives.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 24.6% to close at $4.30.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) dropped 24.4% to close at $7.73 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak forecast.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 21.1% to close at $2.25 following Q2 results.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 20.6% to close at $3.17 after the company reported a huge second quarter paper loss on Tuesday, August 6, because of a run-up in its share price that followed a tweet by President Trump in May.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) dropped 18.7% to close at $2.31.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) fell 18.6% to close at $2.32 after reporting Q2 results.
- New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) dropped 18.6% to close at $8.05 after announcing plans to acquire Gannett.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 18.5% to close at $3.87 after climbing 28.38% on Monday.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dipped 17.6% to close at $4.68 following Q2 results.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) dropped 17% to close at $11.15 following Q2 results.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 16% to close at $118.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dipped 14.9% to close at $1.77 following results from a trial of DKN-01 in combination with Keytruda.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) dropped 14.7% to close at $2.32 following Q2 results.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 14.6% to close at $2.39.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) fell 14.4% to close at $33.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) dropped 14% to close at $11.50 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares declined 13.4% to close at $36.71 following Q2 results.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dipped 13.3% to close at $4.38.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) fell 13% to close at $8.11 after reporting Q2 results.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 12% to close at $5.70 following Q2 results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) fell 12% to close at $2.71 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) dropped 12% to close at $10.40.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) fell 11.9% to close at $2.23.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) dipped 11.8% to $5.23 following Q2 results.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) dropped 11.8% to close at $83.64 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) tumbled 11.4% to close at $6.83.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) dropped 10.9% to close at $6.76.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) fell 10.6% to close at $49.30 following Q2 results.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) fell 10.6% to close at $2.37 after the company announced a new wind energy project award valued at $98 million.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 10.5% to close at $1.97.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 10.3% to close at $8.91 following Q2 results.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 9.7% to close at $6.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) fell 8.6% to close at $42.22 after reporting Q2 results.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 7.1% to close at $11.58 after dropping 6.88% on Monday.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) fell 6.7% to close at $22.02 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 4.7% to close at $4.46 following weak Q2 results.
