Executive Moves: Softbox Names Global CEO

Softbox, a U.K.-based provider of temperature-controlled packaging and thermal covers for the life sciences and logistics industries, has announced the appointment of Kevin Valentine as global CEO, effective Sept. 1.



Softbox said that consistent with its executive succession plan, Wayne Langlois, global president, will return to his former position as a board member and will work in close collaboration with Valentine and "his global leadership team to ensure the next wave of exciting Softbox growth."



Valentine (pictured) has more than 25 years of global executive leadership experience in the temperature-controlled packaging and thermal covers solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

Crowley Maritime Corp. has announced new leaders in its Solutions group to support what it called continuing focus and growth in its government service offerings.



• Chris Goss has been promoted from director to vice president of business development to lead contract capture and proposals and expeditionary logistics, including FEMA services.



• Patrick Wallace has been promoted from director to vice president of supply chain to oversee all supply chain activities, including the Defense Freight Transportation Services (DFTS) contract and additional global supply chain and logistics contracts and operations.



• Vice President Sean Thomas, based in Alaska, will lead a renewed initiative to provide energy solutions for government customers worldwide.

Image sourced from Pixabay

• Smijith Kunhiraman has been promoted from manager to director of technology solutions and will lead activities using technology that maximizes efficiency and provides customers added value.



"This enhanced alignment will leverage commercial best practices in the transportation, energy and technology sectors to drive innovation and value for customers in the public sector," Crowley said in its Aug. 5 announcement.



Jacksonville, Fla.-based Crowley said Rob Clapp will continue as vice president of Solutions strategy and finance, and Vice President Mike Golonka will continue to lead the group providing government maritime solutions. All will report to Shiju Zacharia, senior vice president and general manager of Solutions.



The Solutions group provides freight transportation and management services in North America for public sector customers, including the DFTS contract serving U.S. Department of Defense commands and agencies.

Sea Machines Robotics has hired Frank Relou as the European business development manager.



Sea Machines said Relou "will lead the transformation of Europe's hardworking commercial fleets with technology that empowers operators with enhanced on-water productivity and job predictability."



Based in Boston, Sea Machines provides commercial-grade, wireless, remote vessel-control systems and autonomous navigation technology. Relou will support the company's advanced situational awareness technology trials currently being piloted on an A.P. Møller – Maersk containership that calls regularly in Rotterdam.



He most recently was a key account manager for Survitec Group. He began his career as a shipbuilder at Shipyard Grave BV in the Netherlands. Relou also has held positions of increasing responsibility with George Kniest Boat Equipment, Simrad, Navionics and New Madera RIBs B.V.



Relou is based in the Netherlands and will be responsible for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) has hired Timothy Sibley as vice president of finance and accounting.



Sibley previously served as vice president of finance at ITS Conglobal. Prior to that, he was the vice president of finance and asset management at TRAC Intermodal.



He replaces Lorraine Soos, who retired at the end of July after 10 years with CCM, based in Budd Lake, N.J.



CCM said Sibley has experience in both domestic and international chassis operations and accounting, reporting and analysis expertise.