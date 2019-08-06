68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 1:55pm
Gainers

  • EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares jumped 46.6% to $19.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 25.5% to $5.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) climbed 23.2% to $23.78 after the company announced upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) shares rose 22.7% to $48.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) gained 22.3% to $5.10 following Q2 results.
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares rose 18.8% to $140.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) gained 18.6% to $9.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) gained 22.1% to $5.32.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 17.2% to $0.7970 after the company announced that the United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved a new technology add on payment for the company's T2Bacteria panel.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) gained 16.5% to $76.00 after climbing 110.52% on Monday. Allakos reported a $200 million common stock offering.
  • NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) rose 16.3% to $2.43 following Q2 results.
  • Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) rose 15.5% to $84.73 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
  • Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) gained 15.3% to $16.54 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) rose 15.1% to $4.0850 following Q2 results.
  • Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) gained 14.5% to $66.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) climbed 14.3% to $2.40.
  • Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares rose 14.2% to $2.65 after the company reported Q2 results and raised 2019 forecast.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) gained 13.9% to $5.16.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) climbed 13.6% to $13.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and 14.51% increase in sales from last year.
  • TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) gained 13.2% to $522.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) climbed 13.1% to $6.30 after the company reported Q2 results and reported interim Phase 1b data.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) gained 13.1% to $8.22 following Q2 results.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) rose 12.6% to $8.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) gained 12.4% to $52.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) rose 11.9% to $54.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 11.3% to $3.54.
  • Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) surged 10.8% to $129.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) gained 9.7% to $61.54 following strong Q3 results.
  • WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose 9.5% to $9.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 9% to $125.79 after the company reported upbeat revenue for its first quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 8% to $6.68 after the cannabis company guided certain financial metrics for the fourth quarter. Aurora said it expects net revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter (ended June 30) to be between $100 million and $107 million (net of excise taxes). By comparison, the company collected $65.1 million in revenue during the preceding quarter and $19.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) gained 6.5% to $119.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) surged 5.9% to $133.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) climbed 3.5% to $196.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Losers

  • GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares dropped 32.7% to $6.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced intent to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) fell 31.7% to $6.61 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) declined 28.8% to $2.84 after the company reported a huge second quarter paper loss on Tuesday, August 6, because of a run-up in its share price that followed a tweet by President Trump in May.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 26.4% to $4.20.
  • Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) tumbled 24.3% to $1.2650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) fell 21.7% to $8.00 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak forecast.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dipped 21.1% to $4.48 following Q2 results.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 20.4% to $2.27 following Q2 results.
  • Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) fell 18.6% to $2.32 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) dropped 18.1% to $10.99 following Q2 results.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 16.8% to $5.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) dropped 16.6% to $2.37.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares fell 16% to $1.7476 after presenting positive clinical results for the combination of DKN-01 plus Keytruda.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 15.7% to $6.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) fell 15.1% to $2.25 after the company announced a new wind energy project award valued at $98 million.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) dropped 14.7% to $2.32 following Q2 results.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) dipped 14.3% to $5.08 following Q2 results.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 14.1% to $4.0804 after climbing 28.38% on Monday.
  • New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) dropped 13.8% to $8.53 after announcing plans to acquire Gannett.
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) fell 13.6% to $20.40 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 13.5% to $122.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) dropped 13.1% to $11.62 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) fell 12.9% to $34.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dipped 12.7% to $1.8150 following results from a trial of DKN-01 in combination with Keytruda.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 12.7% to $2.69 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 12.4% to $10.91 after dropping 6.88% on Monday.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dipped 12.1% to $4.44.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 12% to $2.2001 following Q2 earnings.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 11.5% to $5.74 following Q2 results.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) dropped 11.4% to $84.00 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Telaria, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRA) fell 11.1% to $7.63 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 8.1% to $4.30 following weak Q2 results.
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) fell 5.3% to $43.71 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) fell 5.3% to $22.09 after the company posted in-line Q2 sales and raised FY19 sales outlook.

