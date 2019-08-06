Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 9:19am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • PPL, Inc. (NYSE: PPL) shares increased by 2.2% today to $29.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.4 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock rose 1.3% today to $18.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock decreased by 4.7% today to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $33.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • South Jersey Indus, Inc. (NYSE: SJIU) stock declined 1.6% today to $51.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Ameren, Inc. (NYSE: AEE) shares fell 0.1% today to $74.98. The market cap stands at $18.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on July 25, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + AEE)

6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019
5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session