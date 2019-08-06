30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 28% to $16.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares rose 20.7% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and raised 2019 forecast.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 15.7% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) rose 15.6% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares rose 10.6% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after presenting positive clinical results for the combination of DKN-01 plus Keytruda.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) rose 10.5% to $8.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares rose 10.4% to $130.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 9.8% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after falling 6.59% on Monday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 8.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Energous and Delight announced availability of world's first WattUp Wirelessly Charged hearable on Amazon.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 8% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 7.9% to $124.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat revenue for its first quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) rose 7.7% to $49.72 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 6.7% to $7.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.02% on Monday.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 6.6% to $9.53 in pre-market trading after falling 26.84% on Monday.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 5.7% to $21.50 in pre-market trading. HUYA is expected to release Q2 results on August 13.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 5.2% to $9.32 in pre-market trading.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) rose 4.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 4.6% to $17.58 in pre-market trading.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) rose 4.2% to $30.40 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) rose 3.8% to $24.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted in-line Q2 sales and raised FY19 sales outlook.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) rose 3.4% to $75.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
Losers
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 9.4% to $128.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 9.7% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.38% on Monday.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) fell 5.2% to $22.39 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) fell 4.9% to $62.06 in pre-market trading after climbing 110.52% on Monday. Allakos reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 4.3% to $3.36 in pre-market trading.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) fell 3.9% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after rising 9.72% on Monday.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 3.7% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.88% on Monday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 3.6% to $14.05 in pre-market trading after declining 6.96% on Monday.
- Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) fell 3% to $18.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.95% on Friday.
