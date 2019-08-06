Port Report: RoadOne Starts Broker To Tap Owner-Operator Capacity

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics is starting up a brokerage division dedicated to drayage, just ahead of the peak season for container moves into the U.S.

The Massachusetts-based carrier said the new unit, RoadOne LogisticSolutions (ROLS), will provide drayage brokerage and related logistics services.

RoadOne, which has a fleet of 2,200 power units, said the new brokerage unit will provide shippers with "timely logistics services to reach customers more quickly and reliably."

"The introduction of ROLS is critical to serving the changing needs of our customers' supply chains that require speed to market, flexibility and ease of business," said RoadOne Chief Executive Ken Kellaway.

Josh Harris, who previously held positions at Florida-based brokerages including Cousins Logistics and Exxact Express, will head ROLS.

Customers of the new brokerage will be able to get real-time information on shipment status through geofencing and analytics.

"Launching ROLS is an important step in delivering greater reliability, transparency and visibility to our customers' drayage and related logistics needs in an environment fraught with ongoing market and infrastructure challenges," said RoadOne vice president Kendall Kellaway III.

RoadOne offers port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload services, transloading, warehousing and distribution solutions in over 60 locations across North America.

