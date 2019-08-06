Market Overview

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 4:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares climbed 110.5% to close at $65.26 on Monday after the company's AK002 met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 study. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) gained 28.4% to close at $4.75.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) gained 20.4% to close at $10.09. AMTD International priced its IPO at $8.38 per ADS.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares climbed 12% to close at $11.70 after surging 23.23% on Friday.
  • MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 11.6% to close at $2.89.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 11.6% to close at $2.50.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) climbed 10.4% to close at $2.86.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 10% to close at $2.53.
  • Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) shares gained 9.7% to close at $3.62.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 9.7% to close at $5.98.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) shares climbed 9.6% to close at $13.25 amid heightened US-China trade tensions. Concerns of a trade war have led investors into 'safe-haven' assets such as gold.
  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ: SAND) rose 9% to close at $6.76.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) climbed 8.5% to close at $8.85 after the company announced it has reached an agreement to submit additional non-clinical information in connection with the FDA's ongoing review of the Company's New Drug application for lumateperone.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 8.5% to close at $2.56 amid heightened US-China trade tensions. Concerns of a looming trade war have driven up the demand for 'safe-haven' assets such as metals.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) climbed 8.1% to close at $6.97 following Q2 results.
  • Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) rose 7.8% to close at $7.64.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) gained 7.1% to close at $5.12.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 7.1% to close at $2.85.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares climbed 6.1% to close at $4.19.
  • Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) rose 5.9% to close at $28.88 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) climbed 5.4% to close at $46.46.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares climbed 5.4% to close at $3.93.
  • Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) shares gained 5.3% to close at $3.00.
  • B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) climbed 5.2% to close at $3.45.

Losers

  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares dipped 69.3% to close at $2.80 on Monday. GlycoMimetics announced late Friday afternoon that Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in sickle cell disease has not met its primary or key secondary endpoints. On Monday morning, a number of firms have also downgraded the stock.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) dropped 34.5% to close at $11.82 after the company said it concluded a strategic review process and received no bids for the company. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY19 guidance.
  • Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) fell 28.8% to close at $7.59 following Q2 results. Genie Energy posted Q2 loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $61.009 million.
  • Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dipped 28.3% to close at $2.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) declined 26.8% to close at $8.94 following Q2 results.
  • NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) dropped 22.3% to close at $2.09. NCS Multistage posted downbeat Q2 earnings after the closing bell.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares fell 21.6% to close at $0.1530.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) tumbled 21.3% to close at $28.00 following Q2 results.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dropped 19.5% to close at $4.68.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares fell 18% to close at $4.27.
  • Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) dropped 17.4% to close at $6.41 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 16.7% to close at $6.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) shares dropped 15.5% to close at $2.72 following Q1 results.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) declined 15% to close at $3.56.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares fell 14.6% to close at $4.17. Invacare reported downbeat Q2 results after the closing bell.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) dipped 14.4% to close at $6.89.
  • Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) tumbled 14.3% to close at $6.45 after reporting Q2 results. Jefferies initiated coverage on Changyou.com with an Underperform rating and a $6.9 price target.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 14.2% to close at $7.41.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) dipped 13.8% to close at $4.89 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 13.7% to close at $1.89.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares declined 13.3% to close at $6.97.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) dropped 13% to close at $14.22.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares declined 12.9% to close at $5.05.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) dipped 12.8% to close at $2.12.
  • CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares declined 12.4% to close at $30.67.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dipped 12.4% to close at $2.20.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares declined 11.9% to close at $5.72.
  • Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) fell 11.7% to close at $3.41 following Q2 results.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 11.6% to close at $29.17.
  • Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) tumbled 11.5% to close at $2.92 on Monday.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) dropped 11.3% to close at $3.70.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares fell 11.3% to close at $1.96.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dipped 11.2% to close at $1.82.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares fell 11.1% to close at $2.25.
  • Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) dropped 11.1% to close at $9.92 on Monday.
  • Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) fell 11% to close at $76.81 despite reporting strong Q2 results.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dropped 11% to close at $13.44.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) dropped 10.7% to close at $17.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell 9.8% to close at $34.02 after rising 6.86% on Friday.
  • DYNATRACE HOLDINGS LLC (NYSE: DT) fell 8.9% to close at $23.74.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) declined 8.3% to close at $4.75.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) dropped 8% to close at $36.68.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 7.1% to close at $3.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) slipped 6.7% to close at $10.51 following Q2 results.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 6.5% to close at $24.28.
  • CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) shares fell 6.1% to close at $6.83.

