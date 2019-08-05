45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares jumped 109% to $64.80 after the company's AK002 met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 study. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- KURA SUSHI USA, INC. (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares rose 24.4% to $24.40 after climbing 24.43% on Friday.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ: SAND) gained 10.7% to $6.86.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 10.6% to $2.6101 amid heightened US-China trade tensions. Concerns of a looming trade war have driven up the demand for 'safe-haven' assets such as metals.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) shares rose 9.4% to $3.61.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares surged 9% to $4.3050.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) rose 8.6% to $5.19.
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) shares gained 8.4% to $13.10 amid heightened US-China trade tensions. Concerns of a trade war have led investors into 'safe-haven' assets such as gold.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) shares gained 8% to $86.41 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) gained 7.8% to $29.39 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) climbed 7.8% to $47.50.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) rose 7.8% to $10.29.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares climbed 7.8% to $4.02.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) shares gained 7.7% to $3.0701.
- B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) climbed 7.2% to $3.5150.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) rose 7.1% to $7.59.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 5.7% to $5.10 following a positive Seeking Alpha contributor post calling the stock's recent sell off into the $4s "completely irrational."
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 5.6% to $2.81.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) gained 5.6% to $8.61 after the company announced it has reached an agreement to submit additional non-clinical information in connection with the FDA's ongoing review of the Company's New Drug application for lumateperone.
- SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 5.2% to $10.99 after surging 23.23% on Friday.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares rose 4.8% to $0.22 after the company received FDA approval to initiate its follow-on pilot study for punctate epitheliopathies.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) fell 60.2% to $3.6350. GlycoMimetics announced late Friday afternoon that Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in sickle cell disease has not met its primary or key secondary endpoints. On Monday morning, a number of firms have also downgraded the stock.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) fell 33.3% to $12.04 after the company said it concluded a strategic review process and received no bids for the company. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY19 guidance.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) dropped 25.6% to $7.93 following Q2 results. Genie Energy posted Q2 loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $61.009 million.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dropped 24.8% to $2.6550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) fell 23.7% to $9.33 following Q2 results.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dipped 16.6% to $6.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) tumbled 14.7% to $6.42 after reporting Q2 results. Jefferies initiated coverage on Changyou.com with an Underperform rating and a $6.9 price target.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) fell 13.1% to $6.74 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) dropped 13% to $3.36 following Q2 results.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares declined 13% to $2.20.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 12.7% to $34.80.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) dipped 12.1% to $7.08.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 11.6% to $2.06.
- DYNATRACE HOLDINGS LLC (NYSE: DT) dipped 11.5% to $23.08.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 11.2% to $10.00 following Q2 results.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 10.8% to $5.18.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) dipped 10.4% to $77.36 despite reporting strong Q2 results.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) fell 10.3% to $17.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dropped 10% to $4.6650.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell 9.1% to $34.28 after rising 6.86% on Friday.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) dropped 9% to $3.8150.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 7.1% to $24.14.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) dropped 7% to $3.0250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) shares fell 6.4% to $6.80.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.