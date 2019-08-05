Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 12:37pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares jumped 109% to $64.80 after the company's AK002 met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 study. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • KURA SUSHI USA, INC. (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares rose 24.4% to $24.40 after climbing 24.43% on Friday.
  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ: SAND) gained 10.7% to $6.86.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 10.6% to $2.6101 amid heightened US-China trade tensions. Concerns of a looming trade war have driven up the demand for 'safe-haven' assets such as metals.
  • Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) shares rose 9.4% to $3.61.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares surged 9% to $4.3050.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) rose 8.6% to $5.19.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) shares gained 8.4% to $13.10 amid heightened US-China trade tensions. Concerns of a trade war have led investors into 'safe-haven' assets such as gold.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) shares gained 8% to $86.41 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) gained 7.8% to $29.39 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) climbed 7.8% to $47.50.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) rose 7.8% to $10.29.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares climbed 7.8% to $4.02.
  • Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) shares gained 7.7% to $3.0701.
  • B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) climbed 7.2% to $3.5150.
  • Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) rose 7.1% to $7.59.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 5.7% to $5.10 following a positive Seeking Alpha contributor post calling the stock's recent sell off into the $4s "completely irrational."
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 5.6% to $2.81.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) gained 5.6% to $8.61 after the company announced it has reached an agreement to submit additional non-clinical information in connection with the FDA's ongoing review of the Company's New Drug application for lumateperone.
  • SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 5.2% to $10.99 after surging 23.23% on Friday.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares rose 4.8% to $0.22 after the company received FDA approval to initiate its follow-on pilot study for punctate epitheliopathies.
     

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) fell 60.2% to $3.6350. GlycoMimetics announced late Friday afternoon that Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in sickle cell disease has not met its primary or key secondary endpoints. On Monday morning, a number of firms have also downgraded the stock.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) fell 33.3% to $12.04 after the company said it concluded a strategic review process and received no bids for the company. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY19 guidance.
  • Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) dropped 25.6% to $7.93 following Q2 results. Genie Energy posted Q2 loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $61.009 million.
  • Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dropped 24.8% to $2.6550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) fell 23.7% to $9.33 following Q2 results.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dipped 16.6% to $6.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) tumbled 14.7% to $6.42 after reporting Q2 results. Jefferies initiated coverage on Changyou.com with an Underperform rating and a $6.9 price target.
  • Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) fell 13.1% to $6.74 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) dropped 13% to $3.36 following Q2 results.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares declined 13% to $2.20.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 12.7% to $34.80.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) dipped 12.1% to $7.08.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 11.6% to $2.06.
  • DYNATRACE HOLDINGS LLC (NYSE: DT) dipped 11.5% to $23.08.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 11.2% to $10.00 following Q2 results.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 10.8% to $5.18.
  • Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) dipped 10.4% to $77.36 despite reporting strong Q2 results.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) fell 10.3% to $17.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dropped 10% to $4.6650.
  • Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell 9.1% to $34.28 after rising 6.86% on Friday.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) dropped 9% to $3.8150.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 7.1% to $24.14.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) dropped 7% to $3.0250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
  • CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) shares fell 6.4% to $6.80.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AG + AGI)

25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cars.com Falls 30% After Sales Miss, Guidance Cut

Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal