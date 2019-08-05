Market Overview

6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019
Gainers

  • Brookfield Renewable, Inc. (NYSE: BEP) shares moved upwards by 0.6% today to $36.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Central Puerto, Inc. (NYSE: CEPU) shares declined 4.4% today to $8.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 3.0% today to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 2.4% today to $18.15. The market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
  • NiSource, Inc. (NYSE: NI) stock fell 1.5% today to $29.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus, on July 24, the current rating is at Buy.
  • National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares fell 1.2% today to $51.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 billion.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

