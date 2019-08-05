GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) announced late Friday afternoon that Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in sickle cell disease has not met its primary or key secondary endpoints.
On Monday morning, a number of firms have downgraded the stock:
- Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $23 to $5.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $20 to $6.
GlycoMimetics shares were trading down 51.81% at $4.40 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.07 and a 52-week low of $8.29.
Related Links:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts
Pfizer Receives European Commission Approval For Breast Cancer Drug TALZENNA
Posted-In: Rivipansel sickle cellNews Health Care Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.