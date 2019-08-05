GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) announced late Friday afternoon that Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in sickle cell disease has not met its primary or key secondary endpoints.

On Monday morning, a number of firms have downgraded the stock:

Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $23 to $5.

Piper Jaffray downgraded from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $20 to $6.





GlycoMimetics shares were trading down 51.81% at $4.40 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.07 and a 52-week low of $8.29.

