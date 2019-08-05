Market Overview

Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 7:54am   Comments
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced positive results for Emgality, which is the preventive treatment of chronic and episodic migraine in patients.

The drug has met the primary and all key secondary outcomes in CONQUER, a Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Emgality.

"Preventive treatment failure has been a common occurrence among patients with migraine," said Gudarz Davar, vice president, neurology development at Lilly Bio-Medicines.

"The CONQUER study applied strict and rigorous criteria to identify and enroll patients with chronic and episodic migraine who had failed multiple migraine preventive treatments, with the goal of understanding whether Emgality may be an effective option for patients with such significant unmet need."

Eli Lilly shares closed Friday's session at $112.42, down 1.73%. The stock has a 52-week high of $132.13 and a 52-week low of $98.88.

Posted-In: EmgalityNews Health Care General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

