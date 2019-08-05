Market Overview

82 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019
Gainers

  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares surged 41% to close at $7.33 on Friday after reporting a huge increase in quarterly net revenue. Fourth-quarter net revenue came in at CA$128.6 million. This isup from CA$12.03 million in the same period last year, an increase of 969%.
  • BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) shares rose 31.7% to close at $56.01 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) rose 29.5% to close at $11.89 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • KURA SUSHI USA, INC. (NASDAQ: KRUS) gained 24.4% to close at $24.40 after pricing its IPO at $14 per share.
  • SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. (NASDAQ: SNDL) climbed 23.2% to close at $10.45.
  • PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) rose 22.4% to close at $39.85 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) rose 21% to close at $18.82 following better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) rose 20.9% to close at $43.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares gained 18.6% to close at $33.57 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
  • SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) gained 17.9% to close at $19.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) surged 17.6% to close at $20.02 following strong quarterly results.
  • Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) surged 17.2% to close at $19.84.
  • Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) gained 16.7% to close at $28.06 after the company announced it will be acquired by Veritas Capital for $1.1 billion.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) rose 15.8% to close at $58.02 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 14.4% to close at $4.05.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) rose 14.2% to close at $15.34 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 sales guidance.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) gained 14.1% to close at $12.50 following strong Q2 results.
  • Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) rose 14% to close at $14.86 following Q2 results.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) gained 13.4% to close at $11.10 following Q2 results.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) climbed 12.7% to close at $3.19.
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) rose 12.3% to close at $18.87 following Q2 results.
  • HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) rose 11.7% to close at $39.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance:
  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) rose 11.6% to close at $19.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) gained 11.3% to close at $3.06.
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 11% to close at $19.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) gained 11% to close at $71.97.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 10.4% to close at $10.00 following Q2 results.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 10.4% to close at $2.33 after the company reported the sale of 3 properties for $26.1 million. The company extinguished $24.7 million in secured debt.
  • Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) climbed 10.3% to close at $33.12 following Q2 results.
  • Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) gained 10.2% to close at $7.67 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 8.9% to close at $86.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 and Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 8.4% to close at $65.26 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 8.2% to close at $6.33 after falling 6.40% on Thursday.
  • Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) gained 7.7% to close at $12.90 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.45 compared to the $0.13 estimate and better-than-expected sales results. The company also raised FY19 gross profit and EBITDA guidance.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 7.4% to close at $2.77.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 5.5% to close at $3.250 following Q2 results.

 

Losers

  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dipped 48.9% to close at $3.10 on Friday after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 36.5% to close at $4.82 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its annual outlook.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) dropped 33.7% to close at $8.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 33.2% to close at $3.24 after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering at $4 per share.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) dropped 26.7% to close at $22.67 after the company's Q2 results were heavily impacted by operational and strategic reviews. The company announced it is withdrawing all previously-issued earnings per share guidance for 2019 as a result of reviews.
  • Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 25.4% to close at $4.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) fell 22.2% to close at $23.43 following Q3 results.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) dipped 20.3% to close at $4.75.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 20.2% to close at $46.04 after the company cut preliminary Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) fell 19.1% to close at $14.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 18.8% to close at $9.40.
  • Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) fell 18% to close at $16.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company's stock was also downgraded by multiple firms.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 17.8% to close at $0.9451 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dropped 17.1% to close at $38.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) dropped 15.4% to close at $11.42.
  • Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) dropped 15.2% to close at $1.57 after pricing an 8 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) dropped 15.1% to close at $15.42 following Q2 results.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dipped 15% to close at $2.51.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) dropped 14.9% to close at $9.38 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) dropped 14.8% to close at $3.22.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 14.1% to close at $69.60. Square reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q3 forecast. DoorDash announced plans to acquire Caviar, Square's food-ordering platform for $400 million.
  • Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) tumbled 13.6% to close at $58.81 following Q2 results.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) dipped 13.5% to close at $32.69 following Q3 results.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 13.3% to close at $3.07.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 13.2% to close at $2.19.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares fell 13% to close at $3.00.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dipped 13% to close at $4.43.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dropped 13% to close at $2.42.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 12.7% to close at $4.39. GoPro reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, but raised its 2019 revenue outlook.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares dropped 12.6% to close at $11.16.
  • Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) declined 12.5% to close at $2.04.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 12.4% to close at $59.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results; the company also narrowed FY19 EBITDA guidance.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) dropped 12.3% to close at $27.41 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) dipped 11.9% to close at $36.79.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares dropped 11.1% to close at $12.77.
  • Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) declined 11.1% to close at $38.49.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares fell 10.9% to close at $2.53.
  • Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) dropped 10.9% to close at $41.57 following Q2 results.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 10.8% to close at $9.51.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) fell 10.3% to close at $244.12 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 9.9% to close at $8.42 after BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $10 to $5 per share.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) dropped 9.6% to close at $0.9950. Agile Therapeutics priced its 12.63 million common stock offering at $0.95 per share.
  • California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) fell 9.3% to close at $11.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell 9.3% to close at $13.61.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 8.6% to close at $13.27 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) dropped 5.8% to close at $23.72 following weak Q2 earnings.

7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019