Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade IMX for July will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
