An 'Epicenter': Michigan Mobility Institute, Wayne State University Launch Center For Advanced Mobility

The Michigan Mobility Institute, a mobility talent organization, and Wayne State University said Monday they are launching the Center for Advanced Mobility at the Detroit college.

The center adds to the cyberphysical systems programs that are now offered at the College of Engineering and plans to offer “a broader set of degrees and certificates focused on autonomous driving, connectivity, smart infrastructure and electrification,” according to Monday’s announcement.

It’s the world’s first advanced and holistic mobility curriculum, the partnering institutions said.

Students will be able to enroll in autonomous driving-related offerings and new courses on mobility fundamentals for engineers, according to Wayne State and the Mobility Institute.

A new Master of Science in Robotics degree will be offered at Wayne State beginning in fall 2020, according to Monday’s press release.

The announcement is one of “immense consequence,” Chris Thomas, the president and co-founder of the Detroit Mobility Lab, said in a statement.

“Graduates who hail from communities around the state of Michigan and around the world will begin their journey here in Detroit in this world-leading center of mobility excellence.”

A Facility In Detroit's TechTown

Benzinga reported in May that the Mobility Institute and Wayne State had announced the world’s first advanced mobility education curriculum for the sector, in a partnership with Wayne State’s College of Engineering.

The Center for Advanced Mobility will use the Industry Innovation Center, a 45,000-square-foot facility in Detroit’s TechTown district, for laboratory and demonstration space. Wayne State recently acquired the property.

A speaker series is slated for the fall, the announcement said.

The partnership and facility represent a “leading global center for the future of mobility,” Farshad Fotouhi, the dean of Wayne State’s College of Engineering and computer science professor, said in a statement.

“The Center for Advanced Mobility will be the epicenter for academic and startup activity in the mobility sector for students, researchers and global corporate partners in Detroit,” he said.

The newly announced programming will meet the needs of students and industry professionals who are aiming for mobility careers, Jessica Robinson, the Michigan Mobility Institute’s executive director, said in a statement.

“We conducted hours of additional interviews with startups and established industry professionals to map career paths and learning gaps,” she said.

“Employers are eager for mobility engineers who are comfortable with new approaches to problem solving and have hands-on experience with the latest technology.”

Photo courtesy of Wayne State University.