12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 9:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares surged 4.3% to $0.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) stock increased by 3.4% to $0.59. The market cap stands at $25.5 million. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on June 19, the current rating is at Hold.
  • LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on July 24, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares rose 2.3% to $11.40. The market cap seems to be at $679.3 million.
  • American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOBC) stock surged 1.9% to $8.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.8 million.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) stock increased by 1.8% to $46.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.4 million.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) stock surged 1.7% to $4.26. The market cap seems to be at $85.2 million.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares surged 1.5% to $42.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on July 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $64.00.

 

 

Losers

  • Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 4.8% to $1.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.0 million.
  • Kennametal, Inc. (NYSE: KMT) shares fell 2.8% to $32.55. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Arconic, Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares decreased by 1.9% to $23.30. The market cap seems to be at $10.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on July 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) stock decreased by 1.8% to $13.50. The market cap seems to be at $501.7 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session