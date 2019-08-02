5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CMS Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CMS) shares surged 0.9% to $59.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $16.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $57.00.
- Duke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DUK) shares increased by 0.3% to $88.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $88.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 5.2% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $33.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares plummeted 0.5% to $29.18. The market cap seems to be at $14.6 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
- Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) shares fell 0.5% to $59.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on June 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $60.00.
