Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 8:59pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • CMS Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CMS) shares surged 0.9% to $59.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $16.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Duke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DUK) shares increased by 0.3% to $88.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $88.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 5.2% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $33.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares plummeted 0.5% to $29.18. The market cap seems to be at $14.6 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) shares fell 0.5% to $59.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on June 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $60.00.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMS + CNP)

New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

14 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session