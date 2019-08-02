12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lattice Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares surged 5.0% to $19.98 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.5 billion.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock rose 3.5% to $1.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $27.59. The market cap seems to be at $755.1 million.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock rose 3.2% to $0.65. The market cap seems to be at $17.0 million.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) stock rose 2.8% to $133.80. The market cap stands at $8.2 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $145.00.
- Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) stock surged 2.5% to $10.23. The market cap seems to be at $534.8 million.
- PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE: PAGS) stock increased by 2.5% to $46.80. The market cap seems to be at $14.7 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on July 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $65.00.
Losers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock plummeted 5.8% to $0.47 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Netgear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares fell 3.0% to $32.00. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on June 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $28.00.
- Trimble, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares decreased by 2.8% to $37.35. The market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.00.
- Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares plummeted 2.4% to $54.89. The market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on May 31, is at Outperform, with a price target of $69.00.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) shares plummeted 2.0% to $86.05. The market cap seems to be at $5.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 07, is at Sell, with a price target of $83.00.
