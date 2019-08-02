Market Overview

29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 8:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares surged 13.2% to $3.94 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.5 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on June 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock surged 6.8% to $10.85. The market cap seems to be at $215.8 million.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 5.5% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock increased by 5.2% to $3.25. The market cap stands at $292.1 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 5.0% to $0.85. The market cap stands at $42.7 million.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $7.43. The market cap stands at $665.8 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares rose 4.4% to $2.39. The market cap stands at $51.6 million.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares rose 4.2% to $2.98. The market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares surged 4.0% to $54.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on May 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares increased by 4.0% to $2.10. The market cap stands at $511.3 million.
  • Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock increased by 3.9% to $208.50. The market cap stands at $9.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $215.00.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) stock increased by 3.3% to $11.00. The market cap stands at $375.4 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on June 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 2.9% to $10.75. The market cap stands at $702.2 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) stock rose 2.8% to $5.96. The market cap stands at $201.6 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock increased by 2.7% to $1.14. The market cap seems to be at $49.9 million. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on June 27, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock increased by 2.6% to $5.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.4 million.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.2 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares increased by 2.1% to $0.52. The market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares increased by 2.1% to $96.00. The market cap seems to be at $8.7 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $111.00.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares surged 2.0% to $12.99. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion.

 

Losers

  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares plummeted 39.8% to $5.50 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $399.4 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares declined 12.9% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares fell 6.0% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares plummeted 4.9% to $0.15. The market cap seems to be at $7.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares declined 2.5% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock plummeted 2.2% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares decreased by 2.0% to $0.92. The market cap seems to be at $35.7 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

