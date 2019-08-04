IPO Outlook For The Week: Beauty Treatments, Banking and Liver Therapy

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

AMTD International Inc. (KHIB) will issue nearly 20.8 million shares between $8.10 and $8.48 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $202.4 million. The Hong-Kong financial company provides investment banking and asset management services in Asia and the U.S.

Biovie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) will issue nearly 1.3 million shares at $11.88 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 23.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise more than $17.2 million. Based in Los Angeles, the clinical-stage biotech company develops therapies for ascites caused by liver cirrhosis.

Inmode Ltd. (INMD) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 15.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $92 million. The California medtech company markets technology to accompany beauty treatments, including hair removal and plastic surgery.

