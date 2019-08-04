IPO Outlook For The Week: Beauty Treatments, Banking and Liver Therapy
AMTD International Inc. (KHIB) will issue nearly 20.8 million shares between $8.10 and $8.48 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $202.4 million. The Hong-Kong financial company provides investment banking and asset management services in Asia and the U.S.
Biovie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) will issue nearly 1.3 million shares at $11.88 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 23.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise more than $17.2 million. Based in Los Angeles, the clinical-stage biotech company develops therapies for ascites caused by liver cirrhosis.
Inmode Ltd. (INMD) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 15.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $92 million. The California medtech company markets technology to accompany beauty treatments, including hair removal and plastic surgery.
