60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares climbed 36.2% to $7.08 after reporting a huge increase in quarterly net revenue. Fourth-quarter net revenue came in at CA$128.6 million. This isup from CA$12.03 million in the same period last year, an increase of 969%.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) gained 31.4% to $12.06 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) shares climbed 28% to $54.46 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) gained 21% to $18.82 following better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 19.9% to $2.53 after the company reported the sale of 3 properties for $26.1 million. The company extinguished $24.7 million in secured debt.
  • PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) gained 18.7% to $38.67 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 17.7% to $33.30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) rose 17.6% to $42.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) rose 17.6% to $15.79 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 sales guidance.
  • SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) rose 17.3% to $19.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) surged 16.4% to $15.16 following Q2 results.
  • Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) gained 16.2% to $27.94 after the company announced it will be acquired by Veritas Capital for $1.1 billion.
  • Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) surged 15.5% to $19.56.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 14% to $2.94.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) surged 14% to $19.42 following strong quarterly results.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) rose 13.9% to $57.06 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) gained 13.8% to $12.47 following strong Q2 results.
  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) rose 11.4% to $19.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) gained 10.9% to $10.86 following Q2 results.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) jumped 10.8% to $0.6814 after the company reported a breakeven Q2, up from a loss of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 10.4% to $87.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 and Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) rose 10.4% to $38.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 9.9% to $19.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates,
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) gained 9.4% to $18.39 following Q2 results.
  • Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) rose 9.4% to $13.11 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.45 compared to the $0.13 estimate and better-than-expected sales results. The company also raised FY19 gross profit and EBITDA guidance.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 7% to $64.40 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 6.5% to $6.23 after falling 6.40% on Thursday.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 4.9% to $3.23 following Q2 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 44.7% to $3.3550 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) dropped 39.8% to $4.57 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its annual outlook.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 33.6% to $8.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 28% to $3.49 after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering at $4 per share.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) dropped 25.4% to $23.06 after the company's Q2 results were heavily impacted by operational and strategic reviews. The company announced it is withdrawing all previously-issued earnings per share guidance for 2019 as a result of reviews.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) fell 22.7% to $23.26 following Q3 results.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 21.9% to $9.04.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 21.2% to $45.46 after the company cut preliminary Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dropped 21% to $36.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 20.9% to $4.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 20% to $0.9201 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) dropped 19.4% to $8.88 aftre reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) fell 18.1% to $16.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company's stock was also downgraded by multiple firms.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) dipped 17.5% to $4.92.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) dropped 17.1% to $25.91 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 15.7% to $68.30. Square reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q3 forecast. DoorDash announced plans to acquire Caviar, Square's food-ordering platform for $400 million.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) dropped 15.4% to $15.37 following Q2 results.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 14.8% to $7.95 after BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $10 to $5 per share.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 14.7% to $4.2900. GoPro reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, but raised its 2019 revenue outlook.
  • Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) dropped 13.5% to $1.60 after pricing an 8 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) fell 13.5% to $15.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) dipped 11.8% to $36.84.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) fell 11.4% to $241.08 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) dropped 11.3% to $0.9754. Agile Therapeutics priced its 12.63 million common stock offering at $0.95 per share.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 10.8% to $60.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results; the company also narrowed FY19 EBITDA guidance.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 9.4% to $13.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) fell 9.1% to $11.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell 8.8% to $13.68.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 8.3% to $2.31.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 7.1% to $5.92 after falling 12.86% on Thursday.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) dropped 7.1% to $23.40 following weak Q2 earnings.
  • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) fell 5.4% to $4.9855.

Cannabis Stocks Are The Latest Target Of Short Sellers