FreightWaves Insiders – Adam Robinson: Marketing Manager At Cerasis
In this episode context is king: For Cerasis Marketing Manager Adam Robinson, content is key to putting the freight market into context. Listen in as he talks modern marketing for the supply chain industry.
Plus Tech Tools To Scale: How TMS and other modern data driven solutions are helping shippers stay afloat in an amazonified world.
And so much more. Subscribe now on your favorite podcast player of choice!
Image Sourced by Pixabay
