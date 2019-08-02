A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 2, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares were up 31.6% to $6.85 after the company reported Q4 net revenue increased 969% from the previous year.
- Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 1.4% to $178.55. Bank of America raised the price target from $170 to $182.
- Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares were down 14.2% to $69.65. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results, which were offset by weak Q3 guidance.
- Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares were up 23.3% to $34.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 4.6% to $15.19. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.
- Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) shares were up 16.3% to $2.50.
- Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares were up 5.2% to $47.35. Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral.
- Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares were up 2.2% to $6.50 after Carl Icahn acquired a 12.62% stake in the company. Icahn intends to enhance shareholder value and potentially seek board representation.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares were down 3.16% to $330.74. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares were up 0.5% to 46 cents.
Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing General
