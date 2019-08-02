Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
Friday morning, 349 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Significant Points:
- China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Optimum Interactive USA (OTC: OPTL) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 17.78%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBY) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.64 on Friday, moving down 0.92%.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares were down 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.62.
- Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- Total (OTC: TTFNF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $49.95 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $62.37.
- Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $51.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.75. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTC: BMYMP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $800.00 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.13. Shares traded down 1.2%.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.73 on Friday morning, moving down 3.18%.
- Basf (OTC: BASFY) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.23. The stock traded down 2.83%.
- Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.30 on Friday, moving down 0.66%.
- Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares were down 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.50.
- Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.56. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $24.75 and moving down 1.0%.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.42. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.99%.
- Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) stock hit $10.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.14%.
- China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares fell to $43.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.
- CK Hutchison Holdings (OTC: CKHUY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.02 and moving up 0.11%.
- Dow (NYSE: DOW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $46.73 and moving down 1.77%.
- Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares fell to $4.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.79%.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares set a new yearly low of $9.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- Xiaomi (OTC: XIACF) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
- KBC (OTC: KBCSY) stock drifted down 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.24.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Friday morning, moving down 1.0%.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.89. Shares traded down 2.11%.
- BT Group (NYSE: BT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Friday morning, moving down 2.96%.
- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
- Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNBLF) shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $138.00.
- Suzuki Motor (OTC: SZKMY) shares made a new 52-week low of $148.00 on Friday. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.33. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.
- Swedbank (OTC: SWDBY) stock hit $13.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
- Eisai Co (OTC: ESALY) stock hit a yearly low of $51.94. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) stock drifted down 2.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $78.00.
- Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) shares moved down 5.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26, drifting down 5.5%.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.65%.
- Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Friday. The stock was down 5.53% for the day.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.96 on Friday morning, moving down 1.55%.
- NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock hit a yearly low of $47.99. The stock was down 19.36% for the day.
- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.67 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTC: SUTNY) shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.28, drifting down 1.59%.
- NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.32 on Friday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
- Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.04.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares fell to $32.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.27%.
- Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) shares moved down 14.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.18, drifting down 14.9%.
- South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares fell to $2.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.42%.
- South32 (OTC: SHTLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.06. Shares traded down 3.65%.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $197.75. The stock traded down 2.38%.
- AIB Group (OTC: AIBRF) stock drifted down 10.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25.
- Makita (OTC: MKTAY) stock hit a yearly low of $29.50. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.
- Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell to $36.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.43%.
- thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) stock hit a yearly low of $12.30. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.
- Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGF) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.53.
- Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.36.
- Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares moved down 1.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.17, drifting down 1.61%.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.56 on Friday, moving down 3.3%.
- COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTC: CICOY) shares moved down 5.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 5.03%.
- Wartsila (OTC: WRTBF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.50. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Wharf (Holdings) (OTC: WARFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Friday morning, moving down 1.91%.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.52 and moving down 2.61%.
- Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTC: SHPMF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.
- Dynatrace Holdings (NYSE: DT) shares moved down 3.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.10, drifting down 3.8%.
- Asahi Glass (OTC: ASGLY) shares moved down 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86, drifting down 1.01%.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $33.59 and moving down 0.09%.
- Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.84%.
- Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAF) stock drifted down 3.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $37.70 and moving down 6.36%.
- Bankia (OTC: BNKXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.00. Shares traded down 15.61%.
- Trend Micro (OTC: TMICY) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.28.
- Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.20. Shares traded down 0.27%.
- Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving down 1.26%.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares fell to $17.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
- ITV (OTC: ITVPY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.
- Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.22. Shares traded down 2.75%.
- Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) shares set a new yearly low of $18.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday morning, moving down 2.95%.
- Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Friday, moving down 3.11%.
- Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.23%.
- Banco de Sabadell (OTC: BNDSY) stock hit $1.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares made a new 52-week low of $46.69 on Friday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
- Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $34.50. Shares traded down 0.54%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.59%.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock hit $26.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 16.6%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.23%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $81.63 on Friday morning, moving down 2.5%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares fell to $20.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.93%.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares moved down 5.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.88, drifting down 5.89%.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares fell to $20.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%.
- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares hit a yearly low of $13.98. The stock was down 7.63% on the session.
- Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock hit $8.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.
- Electrocomponents (OTC: EENEF) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.31.
- Storebrand (OTC: SREDF) shares moved down 11.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.63, drifting down 11.6%.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.83. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.18 and moving down 1.69%.
- Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.59 on Friday morning, moving down 18.8%.
- Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.69.
- Samsonite International (OTC: SMSOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.47 on Friday morning, moving down 2.61%.
- Samsonite International (OTC: SMSEY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.90. Shares traded down 4.69%.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $35.60. Shares traded down 4.75%.
- CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares fell to $13.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%.
- West Fraser Timber Co (OTC: WFTBF) shares set a new yearly low of $37.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares hit a yearly low of $20.78. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
- SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares fell to $37.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.
- SNC-Lavalin Gr (OTC: SNCAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.62. Shares traded down 6.58%.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $48.93. Shares traded down 1.98%.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) stock hit a yearly low of $23.69. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares set a new yearly low of $43.93 this morning. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.07.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares set a new yearly low of $62.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares hit a yearly low of $62.22. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock hit $31.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.0%.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares hit a yearly low of $43.95. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.56. Shares traded down 1.98%.
- Reliance Worldwide Corp (OTC: RLLWF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.98%.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.07.
- Balfour Beatty (OTC: BAFYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.87 on Friday morning, moving down 0.81%.
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.91%.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.01. Shares traded down 17.82%.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) stock hit $23.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.17%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.92%.
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.29 on Friday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares fell to $43.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.0%.
- Cision (NYSE: CISN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.94. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares fell to $35.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.33%.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares fell to $16.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.24. Shares traded down 3.26%.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.11. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.
- China Water Affairs Gr (OTC: CWAFF) shares fell to $0.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.52%.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Friday, moving down 5.79%.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) shares fell to $5.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.1%.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Friday morning, moving down 7.83%.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares hit a yearly low of $18.26. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- NFI Group (OTC: NFYEF) shares set a new yearly low of $21.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- Valaris (NYSE: VAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47. The stock was down 13.91% on the session.
- Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares set a new yearly low of $77.91 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.00. The stock traded down 1.36%.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock hit a yearly low of $52.67. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.74. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) shares fell to $11.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Friday. The stock was down 12.87% for the day.
- Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGF) shares fell to $0.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.29%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock hit $8.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.44%.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.17 on Friday morning, moving down 1.45%.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
- Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 40.85% on the session.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 3.16%.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.46 on Friday. The stock was down 8.54% for the day.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) shares moved down 5.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.78, drifting down 5.48%.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.74. Shares traded down 3.29%.
- Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit $31.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.94%.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.36 on Friday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.
- Hutchison (OTC: HUTCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday morning, moving down 17.67%.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock drifted up 4.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.65.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.88. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Livent (NYSE: LTHM) stock hit $6.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock hit $33.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.35%.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock hit $8.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.15%.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares made a new 52-week low of $25.50 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
- Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.23. Shares traded down 1.21%.
- Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) stock hit $21.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.93%.
- Aryzta (OTC: ARZTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded down 3.39%.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.36%.
- Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) shares set a new yearly low of $13.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.31 and moving up 1.77%.
- Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) shares set a new yearly low of $9.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Friday morning, moving down 1.86%.
- Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares moved down 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 0.66%.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%.
- Advanced Metallurgical Gr (OTC: AMVMF) shares fell to $22.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.12%.
- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) stock drifted down 4.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.08.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday, moving down 5.08%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares moved down 3.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.75, drifting down 3.25%.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.52 on Friday morning, moving down 2.57%.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.60 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
- Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) shares were down 6.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.64.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares hit a yearly low of $32.11. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
- Cellectis (OTC: CMVLF) shares were down 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.96.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) shares set a new yearly low of $17.50 this morning. The stock was down 15.0% on the session.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares hit a yearly low of $14.07. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares hit a yearly low of $11.77. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit a yearly low of $27.76. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares set a new yearly low of $24.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.08. Shares traded down 1.93%.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares fell to $3.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.45%.
- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock traded up 0.63%.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $15.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.51%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock drifted down 6.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.58.
- RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.32 and moving down 8.2%.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.38%.
- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) shares made a new 52-week low of $47.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
- United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.06. The stock was down 13.99% on the session.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell to $8.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.71%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Friday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.14. Shares traded down 2.34%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.68. Shares traded down 18.32%.
- Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares fell to $7.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.53%.
- Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock traded down 2.59%.
- Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC: CRBBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Friday, moving down 3.43%.
- Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.80.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Friday, moving down 2.31%.
- CES Energy Solutions (OTC: CESDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.36. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) stock drifted down 1.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.99.
- Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) shares moved down 4.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85, drifting down 4.5%.
- Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) shares hit a yearly low of $46.61. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.33 and moving down 0.57%.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares fell to $4.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.16%.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares set a new yearly low of $7.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
- Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.36 on Friday morning, moving down 0.79%.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%.
- Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTC: SYNNF) stock hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.0%.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares fell to $2.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.69%.
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.23 and moving down 0.84%.
- Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ: FMAO) shares were down 5.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.65.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares fell to $8.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.79%.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock drifted down 41.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.47. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
- Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) stock hit a yearly low of $12.84. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.05 and moving down 16.25%.
- Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares set a new yearly low of $13.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% on the session.
- Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Friday morning, moving down 3.52%.
- Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) stock hit $15.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.39%.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 8.71%.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 2.18%.
- Atlas Mara (OTC: AAMAF) stock drifted down 0.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20.
- MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock traded down 4.87%.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) stock drifted down 2.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96.
- Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93. The stock traded up 0.99%.
- JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday morning, moving down 1.09%.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) stock hit $5.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.03.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Friday morning, moving down 11.42%.
- BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) stock hit $12.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Friday, moving down 1.22%.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.11, drifting down 1.59%.
- Atlas Consolidated Mining (OTC: AAOMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday, moving down 25.0%.
- Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares set a new yearly low of $6.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.50 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.55. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Friday morning, moving up 0.13%.
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.13%.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock hit $2.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.
- Express (NYSE: EXPR) stock drifted up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.24.
- Nicox (OTC: NICXF) shares moved down 1.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 1.12%.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 11.45%.
- Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.27 and moving up 1.91%.
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- Painted Pony Energy (OTC: PDPYF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.39%.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Friday morning, moving down 1.45%.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday morning, moving down 1.31%.
- Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares moved down 8.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 8.51%.
- Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 2.3%.
- Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) stock hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 18.6% on the session.
- Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Friday, moving down 1.73%.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
- Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
- Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.15 and moving down 0.45%.
- AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.42 and moving down 1.63%.
- Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday. The stock was down 11.89% for the day.
- MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) stock drifted down 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.57.
- BioCardia (OTC: BCDA) shares fell to $5.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 65.53%.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares moved down 4.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.39, drifting down 4.79%.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Friday morning, moving down 3.49%.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Friday, moving down 6.43%.
- ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.
- Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
- Cleanspark (OTC: CLSK) shares fell to $1.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.14%.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) stock hit $0.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.63%.
- Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.26. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.
- Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 12.18% on the session.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock hit $1.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.69%.
- Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.42. Shares traded down 3.48%.
- Issuer Direct (AMEX: ISDR) shares were down 10.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.38.
- School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.98. Shares traded down 0.74%.
- Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock hit $1.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.41%.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.25. Shares traded down 4.44%.
- Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday, moving down 5.94%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.00005. Shares traded down 50.0%.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares were down 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.10.
- Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.62. Shares traded down 3.03%.
- Paringa Resources (OTC: PNGZF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06. The stock was down 28.57% on the session.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Progressive Care (OTC: RXMD) shares fell to $0.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.12%.
- Orbit Garant Drilling (OTC: OBGRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 18.37% for the day.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Friday morning, moving up 4.17%.
- De Grey Mining (OTC: DGMLF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.04 and moving down 3.8%.
- Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07. The stock traded up 9.73%.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday. The stock was down 27.56% for the day.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.65%.
- Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday, moving down 3.39%.
- Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 19.05% for the day.
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.64. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.
- Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45. The stock traded down 2.25%.
- Edison Nation (NASDAQ: EDNT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.77 and moving down 0.52%.
- Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, moving down 7.68%.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 14.85% on the session.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
- Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
- Urban Tea (NASDAQ: MYT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 26.86%.
- Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.72. Shares traded down 5.57%.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving up 3.44%.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.81%.
- Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 1.98%.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
- Hemispherx Biopharma (AMEX: HEB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.66 and moving down 5.67%.
- Christopher & Banks (OTC: CBKC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- Select Sands (OTC: SLSDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04. The stock traded down 12.28%.
- Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday, moving down 15.0%.
- Newport Gold (OTC: NWPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.01. Shares traded down 75.0%.
- Creative Medical Tech (OTC: CELZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Friday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday, moving up 4.97%.
- CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.26 and moving down 65.73%.
- Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.69%.
- WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Pacific Ventures Group (OTC: PACV) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.0021 on Friday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
- Uneeqo (OTC: UNEQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.002. The stock traded up 17.78%.
- Auscrete (OTC: ASCK) shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.001.
- Optimum Interactive USA (OTC: OPTL) shares fell to $0.0001 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 66.67%.
