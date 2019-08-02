28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock rose 31.3% today to $6.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares increased by 21.1% today to $1.26. The market cap stands at $54.6 M.
- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares surged 10.4% today to $37.55. The market cap stands at $1.4 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares moved upwards by 10.4% today to $66.51. The market cap stands at $3.4 B. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on 2019-05-13, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $83.00.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares moved upwards by 10.0% today to $0.77. The market cap stands at $15.5 M.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock rose 8.1% today to $1.74. The market cap stands at $8.9 M.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares rose 5.7% today to $0.15. The market cap stands at $8.0 M.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock increased by 5.4% today to $13.42. The market cap stands at $4.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 5.1% today to $6.15. The market cap stands at $5.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares moved upwards by 4.8% today to $2.40. The market cap stands at $342.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-06, the current rating is at Outperform.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares surged 3.5% today to $4.23. The market cap stands at $992.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Perform.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares moved upwards by 3.5% today to $5.85. The market cap stands at $881.6 M.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock increased by 3.1% today to $9.59. The market cap stands at $402.2 M.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock rose 2.1% today to $41.19. The market cap stands at $3.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 2.0% today to $31.80. The market cap stands at $10.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares surged 2.0% today to $1.52. The market cap stands at $102.2 M.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock plummeted 27.8% today to $3.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.2 M.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares plummeted 14.6% today to $1.58. The market cap stands at $73.7 M.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) shares plummeted 13.3% today to $17.45. The market cap stands at $628.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) stock decreased by 11.8% today to $22.20. The market cap stands at $3.1 B.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) stock fell 9.9% today to $13.70. The market cap stands at $265.6 M.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares decreased by 9.1% today to $1.00. The market cap stands at $48.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $5.00.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares declined 6.9% today to $2.03. The market cap stands at $307.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares plummeted 6.3% today to $50.00. The market cap stands at $12.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at In-Line.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares plummeted 5.8% today to $7.13. The market cap stands at $545.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock plummeted 5.5% today to $0.67. The market cap stands at $113.9 M.
- Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares declined 3.2% today to $0.91. The market cap stands at $42.3 M.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock declined 3.2% today to $2.44. The market cap stands at $1.8 M.
