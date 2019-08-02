Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 9:03am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) stock moved upwards by 15.7% today to $27.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $945.8 M.
  • ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) shares rose 7.7% today to $2.10. The market cap stands at $89.7 M.
  • Arconic, Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares increased by 5.0% today to $25.60. The market cap stands at $10.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares increased by 2.1% today to $0.47. The market cap stands at $8.3 M.

 

Losers

  • Fluor, Inc. (NYSE: FLR) shares plummeted 16.1% today to $25.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.3 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock decreased by 4.9% today to $13.14. The market cap stands at $652.7 M. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares decreased by 2.4% today to $5.73. The market cap stands at $864.9 M.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock fell 1.3% today to $9.89. The market cap stands at $13.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARC + ARNC)

Arconic Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019
Arconic Q2 Earnings Preview
14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session